A civilian recorded a TikTok video of a woman sleeping in a Tesla car while it was in self-drive mode

According to Reuters, Tesla's self-driving technology is designed to assist with steering, braking, speed and lane changes but does not make the vehicle autonomous

The video had over 6 million views and elicited mixed reactions from the public about the safety of self-driving technology

Snoozing in a self-driving Tesla. @nypost/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A civilian from California recorded a TikTok video of a woman sleeping while her Tesla car was in self-drive mode. While innovative, the electric vehicles produced by Elon Musk's Tesla company (named after the iconic inventor Nikola Tesla) have notoriously been filmed, causing accidents while in this mode.

"She is out," the civilian said. "Sleeping completely while this car is driving her. Look at how dangerous that is."

The TikTok video of a woman sleeping in self-driving Tesla goes viral

According to an article by Reuters, the technology that makes self-driving possible is 'designed to assist with steering, braking, speed and lane changes, but its features do not make the vehicle autonomous.'

The video had over 6 million views at the time of publishing and has since been posted by the New York Post's TikTok account. You can take a look at the footage for yourself below:

Netizens had mixed opinions on the video

It seemed that not everyone was as equally outraged or concerned about the sleeping passenger. Here is what they had to say:

@Paulette Dawson disagreed:

"I mean, I prefer a driver asleep in a Tesla than most of the drivers awake."

@DecoGlam said:

"Dangerous??! This is what I've been waiting for my whole life! I'm ready for self-driving cars and house-cleaning robots. A robot chef would be nice too."

BradaDawn65 added:

"Even though it’s a Tesla, you are still supposed to stay awake and be aware."

@Wotonmugus commented:

"I know it's dangerous, but I like the idea that I could have a road trip by myself and sleep the whole time."

