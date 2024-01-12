One proud VW Polo owner showed people the upgrades he made to his beloved vehicle in a TikTok post

The man purchased the brand-new car but knew he wanted to make it even better with some changes

He posted multiple pictures of each of the processes that he put his VW Polo under to elevate its look

A man proudly showed off his VW. He wanted people to see how he made it better from the inside and out.

A VW Polo 6 TSI owner upgraded his car in a TikTok video and impressed Mzansi. Image: @mphomcee73

Source: TikTok

The video of the man's car received more than 18, 000 likes. Many people wanted to know more information about how he made his car even better.

Man modifies VW Polo 6 TSI

A man @mphomcee73 posted a TikTok video showing people that he upgraded his VW Polo. He showed people that he changed the interior, including the steering wheel and installing atmosphere lights. He also added a loudspeaker to the car.

South Africa impressed by man's VW upgrade

Many people thought that the man made some good car choices. Online users were raving about his whip.

user76530702464576 said:

"Ho ho ho basadi bakae."

Sonke commented:

"I want that steering wheel… I have the same car."

thadius.dee speculated:

"This one is paid up....aint nobody change their steering wheel that simple."

THBOY24 observed:

"Inside it looks like a GTI, why don't you buy one and return that one."

Wakeupmrwest added:

"The steering wheel just elevated the entire look."

Man impresses with car in TikTok video

A man showed people that his car was his favourite toy. The gent showed people how much work he puts into making his car pretty.

