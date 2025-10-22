A sweet post on TikTok applauded a father who made a point of spoiling his son who finished matric

Online users were moved by the matriculant paying homage to a father's love after he went the extra mile for his son

People got to see the effort that the father put in to give his child a handsome reward for finishing school

South Africans were touched by a father who did the most for his child. A young man finished matric, and his father made sure that he would have something to show for it.

The video of the dad's effort to shower his son with love received thousands of likes. People commented on the video, raving about the thoughtful gift from the dad.

In a post on TikTok, a man, @datboykatt_xx gave his father his flowers for providing. The caption revealed that the dad promised his son a car if he passed his matric. After the son fulfilled his end of the bargain, the dad presented him with a Toyota Tazz that was ripped in a bow in the background of the photo.

South Africa touched by generous dad

Many people commented that the man was blessed to have a dad who wanted to give him the best life. Online users applauded the dad for rewarding his son for passing matric. See the TikTok post of dad's gift below:

Zo999 was moved:

"You have a great father, mine actually bought the car and said if I pass matric it's mine...bro sold it in third term of matric while I was in camp😭 but I love him still."

OR_THANGO said:

"Heaven has a special place for fathers who actually love their kids❤may this king live long."

Neo was touched by the generous dad:

"He is looking at you with so much pride and love, he is happy to gift you hle. So happy for you 😫🥺"

Tatso was touched:

"There's someone out there who'll give anything just to experience having a father, but having your kind of father is more than a blessing. You're blessed."





Kgololosego kamogelo brilliant gushed:

"No cap shout out to timer ❤️🫂"

Zo999 said:

ntata_bashemane admired the dad's car choice:

"That's the best car for a student/ young person. Fuel efficient, cheap parts, easy to repair, etc."

