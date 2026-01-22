A South African tech enthusiast has warned shoppers about buying TVs without checking the specs, explaining that prices don't match quality

In a TikTok clip, he demonstrates a 65-inch TV with 144Hz refresh rate, emphasising that expensive 4K TVs can underperform if buyers ignore technical specifications

Social media users debated whether higher refresh rates are necessary for casual viewing, with many noting screens with small refresh rates are sufficient for movies

If you’re planning to splurge on a new TV this year, think twice before hitting “buy.” A South African tech enthusiast has gone viral after warning that many shoppers are making a costly mistake when buying big-screen TVs.

The TikTok clip, posted on 21 January 2026, has already sparked debate about how much TV buyers really know about what they’re getting.

@mackie7000_, a South African tech enthusiast, shared on TikTok that large TVs with impressive specs, like 4K and 65-inch screens, may still lack a high refresh rate. He cautions that shoppers often overlook refresh rate, making expensive purchases without checking the specs like 60Hz versus 144Hz displays.

The video was shared by South African tech enthusiast, @mackie7000_, who gave his insights from behind a 65-inch television. In his clip, he explains that many consumers see a fancy 4K, 65-inch LG or Q Net set priced at R11,000 and assume they’re getting the latest and greatest. The TV’s display might only be 60Hz, a spec he says “is very standard, not R11K’s worth.”

Does a refresh rate matter?

In the post, which has since garnered over 15,000 likes, @mackie7000_ showed off his 65-inch screen that boasts a 144Hz native refresh rate. He warned viewers to be cautious and know that in 2026, a 60Hz display just isn’t enough for smooth picture quality, especially for gamers or streaming fans.

According to LG electronics, a refresh rate, measured in Hertz (Hz), is the number of frames per second a TV can display. A 60Hz panel displays 60 frames per second, which is adequate for regular TV viewing but can make fast-action sequences and gaming look choppy. A 120Hz, or higher TV doubles the frame rate, making motion smoother, reducing blur, and giving a far more immersive experience. For anyone watching sports, playing fast-paced games, or streaming the latest action flicks, that difference is night and day.

@mackie7000_ points out that price alone is a misleading indicator of quality, and that even expensive TVs can fall short if buyers ignore the specs sheet.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Shoppers debate TV refresh rates and quality

Mzansi shared their thoughts on whether high-refresh-rate TVs are really worth the splurge, sparking lively debate in the comments.

@Big Zee wrote:

“Bro, we not gaming on our TV's. We just watching Netflix.😭🙏”

@🔥🧊𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐁𝐎🥃🔥 commented:

“I got my JVC 58inch smart TV for 13K, it has 144Hz and it is 4K.🔥UHD”

@Horaloux noted:

"Unless you’re a gamer, 60Hz is fine. Films are in 24fps, so a 144Hz TV won’t matter."

@Angel Dust ZA said:

"If you don’t play games, you won’t notice—movies and shows are 24Hz."

@Skay_:

“Why buy a 120-144hz if you just wanna consume media?”

@Floyd Rock:

“I find 144Hz TV is too unnatural. Everything is too smooth, it makes Sarafina looks like it was filmed by James Cameron. They also use AI to fill in the gaps and that just kills the viewing experience.”

@Nae:

“I don’t even know what all that means. As long as it’s big.”

