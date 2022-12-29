2022 was a year filled with loss and sadness for South Africans. Several politicians and struggle icons were laid to rest, but despite their demise, their memory, and legacy live on.

Jessie Duarte, Mpho Moerane, Vytjie Mentor, Lorraine Botha, Geoff Doidge, Mxolisi Sokatsha, Rita Ndzanga, Anastasia Motaung and Maggie Tlou are among those who died.

Lorraine Botha, Jessie Duarte, Rita Ndzanga and Mpho Moerane are among the politicians who died in 2022. Image: @earlseptember, Waldo Swiegers, @SthembisoMedia & Luba Lesolle

Briefly News takes a look at nine political leaders who lost their lives in 2022.

1. Jessie Duarte loses her battle

Anti-apartheid activist and long-time member of the African National Congress (ANC) Jessie Duarte lost her battle with cancer in July. She had been involved in politics from a young age and her death sent shockwaves throughout the country.

Jessie Duarte died in July 2022 following a long battle with cancer. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Duarte was also a founding member of the Federation of South African Women and a mother of two. President Cyril Ramaphosa was among those who mourned her loss.

According to the SA government, Ramaphosa said Duarte dedicated her life to the liberation of South Africa and particularly the emancipation of women.

2. Car crash claims Mpho Moerane

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane died following an accident in May. He sustained serious injuries and spent a week at the Netcare Milpark Hospital before his death.

Mpho Moerane dies following a major car crash. Image: Luba Lesolle

Family spokesperson Mike Maile confirmed the death outside the hospital. He received expert medical treatment, support, and care around the clock for injuries he sustained, according to News24.

Moerane was elected mayor in 2021 until the ANC lost the metro in the municipal elections. His death was met with heavy hearts and deep sorrow by his family and citizens.

3. Vytjie Mentor’s death sends shockwaves

State capture whistleblower and former ANC Member of Parliament (MP) Vytjie Mentor died after a long illness. The 58-year-old anti-apartheid activist’s death was described as a huge loss to the country.

State capture whistleblower Vytjie Mentor’s death shocked Mzansi. Image: Felix Dlangamandla

Mentor testified at the state capture commission and resigned from the ANC in 2019. She later joined ActionSA where she led the position of Western Cape chairperson until she became ill.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba told the Mail & Guardian that Mentor’s contribution to the country should not be forgotten. He said that Mentor had played a “robust” role in South Africa.

4. Lorraine Botha suffers a heart attack

Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip in the Western Cape Legislature, Lorraine Botha died in August. She suffered a heart attack while in her office, leaving many shocked.

DA chief whip in the Western Cape Lorraine Botha died in August. Image: @camerondugmore & @earlseptember

The political party expressed great sadness at her death and wished her loved ones strength and healing. According to IOL, Botha was elected to the Western Cape Provincial Parliament in 2014.

She also previously served as the Chairperson of the Standing Committees on Education, Social Development as well as Premier and Constitutional Matters.

5.Geoff Doidge’s death saddens citizens

Former cabinet minister and ambassador, Geoff Doidge died in early December. Condolences poured in with many expressing shock and sadness.

Many citizens and politicians expressed sadness over Geoff Doidge’s death. Image: @MaithripalaS & @Zwelinzima1

The former ANC Whip Committee member was remembered for being a seasoned politician, and distinguished diplomat. He was survived by his wife and four children.

Doidge served as Public Works Minister, and the High Commissioner of South Africa to Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Bangladesh. He also occupied the role of dean at the Diplomatic Corps in Sri Lanka, eNCA reported.

6. Mxolisi Sokatsha’s untimely death

Mxolisi Sokatsha’s death was tragic and untimely following a car accident in March. He was described as a hard-working, committed and dedicated individual.

Mxolisi Sokatsha lost his life in a fatal car crash. Image: @NC_drpw & @_ZamaMvulane

Sokatsha’s severed as a member of the National Assembly and worked in the Portfolio Committee of Health after the 2019 general elections. He was also commended for his invaluable contribution.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Kenneth Jacobs extended his condolences to Sokatsha’s friends and family.

7. Struggle icon Rita Ndzanga dies

Esteemed struggle veteran Rita Ndzanga passed away at the age of 88 in August. She was honoured for her contribution to the struggle for workers and a democratic country in 2004.

Rita Ndzanga died after serving the country since her youth. Image: @SthembisoMedia & @PresidencyZA

Ndzanga played a critical role in the formation of the South African Congress of Trade Unions. The president was among those who mourned her death and said Ndzanga dedicated decades of her life to advancing the life of South Africans.

Ramaphosa said she had made many sacrifices in her life. He added that her service to workers and as an MP is part of a legacy that should be respected.

8. Anastasia Motaung dies following short illness

Member of Portfolio Committee on Social Development Anastasia Motaung died after suffering from a short illness in August. She was considered a people’s servant who showed outstanding diligence and deep conviction.

The death of Anastasia Motaung saddened many. Image: Anastasia Motaung

The Parliamentary said Motaung would be remembered for her calm spirit and dedication. The Chairperson of the committee, Nonkosi Mvana wished her family strength and offered comfort during the difficult time.

9. Maggie Tlou’s memory lives on

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) expressed sadness following the death of Moloko Maggie Tlou in February. She left a legacy of enduring and shining.

Moloko Maggie Tlou's death shocked many citizens. Image: @the_memorypage & Getty image

Tlou was described as a humble, selfless, disciplined individual who constantly demanded service delivery to the people. The committee wished her loved ones strength during the difficult time.

Committee Chairperson, Fikile Xasa said his thoughts and prayers were with the Tlou family. He said the family should find comfort in the memories they had shared with her.

