A budding entrepreneur from Katlehong is shattering stereotypes about township businesses with her unique spaza shop

Zuziwe Maphalala started Zoezie's Weigh and Pay with only R2 000 to offer her community an alternative for their grocery needs

Zoezie's Weigh and Pay landed Zuziwe in the 'I Amstel' entrepreneur competition, where she ended up a Top 12 finalist

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

From the Johannesburg township of Katlehong hails an enterprising businesswoman setting the kasi economy on fire with her unique community-centred enterprise.

Katlehong-based entrepreneur Zuziwe Maphalala started Zoezie's Weigh and Pay to address poverty in her community. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

During the uncertainty brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, Zuziwe Maphalala started Zoezie's Weigh and Pay, a unique spaza shop which serves the Katlehong community's grocery needs without breaking the bank.

From depending on Sassa grants to becoming a top 12 finalist in the 'I Amstel Building I'kasa Lami' competition, Zuziwe unpacks her inspiring entrepreneurial journey for Briefly News.

Zoezie's Weigh and Pay is born during the Covid-19 pandemic

Zuziwe was an entrepreneur even before Zoezie's Weigh and Pay was a thought in her mind. The Katlehong businesswoman had a budding internet café but the Covid-9 pandemic reared its head, and Zuziwe was forced to close up shop.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Zuziwe Maphalala started a unique spaza shop during the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

The devastating loss of income meant that Zuziwe and her family only had her children's social grant to make ends meet, HeyBoo reported.

Zuziwe recounted:

"It hit me that this money can never stretch until the end of the month [but] I had to find a way to make it stretch."

To cut costs, Zuziwe started a sharing scheme with her niece and extended family, which involved buying groceries and splitting them among them.

It was then that the entrepreneur had a lightbulb moment and realised that the sharing scheme could be turned into a business.

Zuziwe said:

"That's where the concept came as to how do I go out there and buy stuff in bulk and share with others but make it a business. So that's how the weigh and pay concept started."

Limited financial resources don't stop Zuziwe from getting unique spaza shop off the ground

While Zuziwe had the vision and drive for Zoezie's Weigh and Pay, limited financial resources created a hurdle to establishing the business.

Zoezie's Weigh and Pay opened its doors in Katlehong, Johannesburg, in 2021. Image: Supplied

Source: Getty Images

That didn't stop Zuziwe from following through with her idea. With only R2 000 to work with, the determined entrepreneur set out to bring the spaza shop to life.

With limited resources to go around, Zuwiwe had to be smart about how she stocked her community grocery store. She engaged directly with residents in Katlehong to find out what products they needed.

Zoezie's Weigh and Pay was born and Zuziwe created a system where she would buy small quantities of essential food items like maize meal, rice and sugar, which customers could then buy in quantities specifically tailored to their needs and budget. Be it a teaspoon of sugar or an entire sack of maize, no customer was turned away. The entrepreneur said:

"Starting small really helped me to interact with the community and let their community be the one that shapes the business. So right now, every product that we have is a top seller, and it's because it's recommended by the community."

Zuziwe added:

"If I had money at the beginning, I would've probably filled the shop with products that the community wouldn't have wanted in the first place," Zuziwe said.

Zoezie's Weigh and Pay lands Katlehong businesswoman in 'I Amstel' entrepreneur competition

After getting her business off the ground, Zuziwe came across a post on Facebook for the I Amstel entrepreneur competition. The campaign was looking for entrepreneurs whose businesses stand out in the community, and naturally, the businesswoman's unique spaza shop fit perfectly into that category.

Zuziwe and the other contestants were given R50 000 to invest in their businesses. R10 000 was physical cash which Zuziwe used to upgrade and renovate her spaza shop.

The remaining R40 000 came in the form of marketing assistance to help grow the businesses. The contestants were also mentored by seasoned marketing professionals.

Zuziwe used the R10 000 to transform her spaza shop, changing the colour from black to a vibrant green, fixing a cracked sliding door and putting up signage.

Zuziwe Maphalala upgraded and renovated Zoezie's Weigh and Pay during the I Amstel entrepreneur competition. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Zuziwe made it all the way into the Top 12 finalists and throughout the six-month journey was given invaluable mentorship on how to grow and expand her business.

The winners were announced at the Soweto Theatre on Saturday, 10 June, but unfortunately, Zuwiwe did not make the cut, Gauteng Lifestyle Magazine reported.

Even though Zuziwe didn't end up winning the competition, she does not see it as a loss. Being part of the campaign, making connections and expanding her knowledge were the real prizes for Zuziwe.

The entrepreneur said:

"For me, not making it to the Top four is not the end because I continue winning. The people who came to me and said, please open this in my community, people who are saying, how do I buy into this? That is the prize. I mean, I would never have gotten this attention without Amstel."

Zuziwe talks future plans for her budding spaza shop business

The 'I Amstel' competition was the catalyst Zuziwe needed to think bigger and start planning how to make Weigh and Pay a household name.

As for the future, the entrepreneur has big things in the spaza shop.

"The weight and pay in five years, I really see us as the number one spaza franchise in South Africa. But in the immediate future, I want to expand into delivery, buying a scooter and taking the products directly to the customer."

When asked about the advice she had for budding township entrepreneurs, Zuziwe had this to say:

"Don't wait until we have millions of rands in funding to start your business, start with what you have now. The business will grow and you'll learn. If you have an idea and it's burning inside, you just put it together and start."

Inspirational woman shatters barriers in male-dominated industry with her own auto repair shop

In another inspiring story, Briefly News reported that Ayanda Mtetwa is breaking through societal norms by entering into the automotive industry. She has proven that gender is not a barrier to success.

When she was just 14 years old, Mtetwa embarked on a remarkable journey that would forever shape her future as an automotive repair entrepreneur. She got her first big break as a tween when a former franchise owner of BMW gave her a chance to work at the shop.

After finishing matric, she studied mechanical engineering at Isidingo Technical College. She set out to pursue her passion for cars, and her drive led her to fantastic opportunities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News