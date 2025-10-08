Everyday Spending Habits Draining South African Wallets

Hendri Van Dyke is a financial assistance provider at MyMulah with extensive experience in project management, marketing, sales, and branding. Van Dyk has a strong background in developing and implementing strategic initiatives that drive business growth and enhance brand performance.

Many South Africans believe they are managing their money effectively, but small, seemingly harmless habits can quietly erode their wallet. Hendri Van Dyke from MyMulah said that identifying these “hidden leaks” is the first step toward taking control of your finances.

Even R50 here and there each week can amount to hundreds of rands a month if left unchecked. Image: MementoJpeg/Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

Van Dyke said that most people believe their spending is under control, but small leaks add up quickly. Even R50 here and there each week can amount to hundreds of rands a month if left unchecked.

1. Forgetting about subscriptions

It’s easy to sign up for a streaming platform, a fitness app, or an online service and then forget about it. These recurring costs can quietly add up to R600–R800 a month.

“Listing all recurring subscriptions often reveals money that could be saved immediately. Cancel services you don’t use or pause them until needed,” Van Dyke explained.

Many families don’t realise how much they are paying for services they barely touch. A simple audit of your subscriptions each month can free up significant cash, money that could go straight into savings or cover other essentials.

2. Impulse shopping

Whether it’s grabbing an extra item at the checkout or splurging on a sale you didn’t plan for, impulse purchases are a silent budget killer.

“Using a shopping list and a real-time cost calculator app can help prevent overspending. When you see your running total as you shop, it’s easier to make smarter decisions,” Van Dyke said.

Even small purchases—like that extra snack or a second coffee—can add up to hundreds of rands per month. Planning and sticking to a list not only saves money but also reduces food waste and clutter.

3. Ignoring energy efficiency

Many households waste money by leaving appliances on standby or overusing heating and cooling systems.

“Switching off devices when not in use, using energy-efficient bulbs, and managing heating and cooling carefully can save hundreds of rands a year on electricity bills,” Van Dyke advised.

He also points out that small behavioural changes, like running appliances at off-peak times or unplugging chargers, make a noticeable difference over time. These habits are not just about saving money—they also help the environment.

4. Not comparing prices

When shopping, it’s easy to grab the first product you see, assuming the bigger pack is cheaper.

“Always check the cost per kilogram or litre, not just the sticker price. Many shoppers assume bigger is better, but doing the simple maths often reveals a smaller pack is a better deal,” Van Dyke warned.

Comparing unit prices, checking for promotions, and shopping strategically can save households hundreds each month without changing what they buy.

5. Paying unnecessary bank fees

ATM withdrawals, late payments, and minimum balance penalties may seem small individually, but they add up.

“Regularly reviewing your bank account options, automating payments, and avoiding unnecessary fees can prevent hundreds of rands from being lost each year,” Van Dyke explained.

Many people are surprised by how much they could save just by switching to a lower-fee account or setting up automated payments. Van Dyke recommends doing a monthly review of household spending.

“Identifying these habits isn’t about drastically changing your lifestyle—it’s about awareness and small, consistent actions that pay off over time,” he said.

Many people are surprised by how much they could save. Image: Kseniya Ovchinnikova/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

For South African households seeking to strengthen their finances, the message is clear: take control of spending patterns, address small leaks before they escalate, and utilise tools like real-time apps to make more informed financial decisions. Small adjustments today can lead to substantial savings tomorrow, freeing up money for emergencies, investments, or enjoyable experiences without sacrificing lifestyle.

3 More budget-related stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a car salesman shared which cars people who earn R8 000 can buy.

previously reported that a car salesman shared which cars people who earn R8 000 can buy. A young lady shared what R200 can get someone from the grocery store, and South Africans couldn't believe what she bought. People had mixed feelings about it.

A content creator shared the amount of food she bought with R500 and shared her thoughts on the cost of living in South Africa.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Briefly News.

Source: Briefly News