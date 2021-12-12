Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe has become the second black woman to be appointed to the prestigious role of Chancellor of UCT

She took over from Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng and was installed on 10 December

The significance of her installation as chancellor on International Human Rights Day

Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe has taken over from Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng as the Chancellor of the University of Cape Town.

Dr Moloi-Motsepe has become the second black woman to become Chancellor of UCT. Photo credit: @UCT, @MotsepeFoundtn

Source: Twitter

She is the second black woman in history to occupy the prestigious position and was elected to the position on 1 January 2020.

On Friday 10 December she was officially installed into the position and has embraced the role in the midst of the Covid 19 pandemic.

In her speech, she revealed that she was aware of the significance of her appointment on International Human Rights Day according to the Daily Sun.

