Sometimes things take a little longer than expected, and that is okay. An overwhelmed man took to social media to share how it took him 10 years to get his degree, but he did it!

It took 10 years to get his degree but he did it and is so proud of his achievement. Image: Twitter / (@phancho_)

Source: Twitter

Studying for a degree requires a lot of discipline and dedication, especially when one does it through correspondence.

Social media user @phancho_ was overcome with emotion when he received his final year results. After 10 hard and long years of studying, the University of South Africa student finally got his degree in marketing.

Poor Tebogo said that he did not know “whether to cry, scream or to breakdown,” it was an extremely emotional moment.

“My final year results are here & I don’t know whether to cry, scream or to breakdown cause it’s been quite a journey for me to finally get here. It actually took me at least 10 years to get my 4 year Bcom Marketing degree.”

Tebogo went on to share a lengthy threat in which he told his story. From missing registration to getting his mother to take a loan on his behalf… it has been a tiresome journey for this graduate, but oh so worth it!

Mzansi shower the graduate with words of congratulations and encouragement

Seeing Tebogo’s post and hearing his story, many flocked to the comment section to commend him on his bravery and diligence.

There are many out there who are wondering whether to give up or give it one more shot, and we are sure Tebogo’s story will inspire them to persevere.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments

@Siphe_Gumede said:

“I'm happy that you and mom didn't give up. You're blessed to have each other. Congratulations bro, a whole stranger is proud of you. ❤

“May God bless you with a job before this year ends. ”

@OkaMdineka4life said:

“A well-deserved congratulations, you've made teary and my chest feels like it will blow up, just from reading your thread I can't imagine how you must be feeling, cry it out shout from the top of your lungs. Usebenzile Tebogo”

@MissMoratwe said:

@Gabbie_Kamo12 said:

@24Nyakallo said:

