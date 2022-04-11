A local man who worked as a security guard took to social media to share details of his educational journey

S’fiso Masango registered for a Bachelor of Education degree at UNISA and put in a lot of time and effort to complete his qualification in record time

The 36-year-old shared that he got into trouble at work and struggled to keep relationships due to paying attention to his books

A South African security guard overcame several challenges and discouragement to finally realising his dreams of furthering his education and securing a job as a teacher.

S'fiso Masango took to social media to share his journey leading up to his moment of pride and joy was not easy. He revealed that it came with a lot of negativity from those around him considering he was 32 years old when he registered for a Bachelor of Education degree at the University of South Africa (UNISA).

S’fiso Masango is not only a security guard, but a newly qualified teacher. Image: Faithful Steward Online/Facebook

Source: Facebook

“I encountered lots of discouragements. It was never easy. To supervisors, I've been that employee who constantly asks for days to write exams, receiving warnings for studying on duty, and sometimes arriving late at work because I slept late doing assignments. I woke up around 4am and come back around 8pm,” shared S’fiso.

The 36-year-old lost both his parents at the age of nine and was raised by his grandmother. He became a security guard after he was unable to find work in IT after finishing his diploma, the Daily Sun reported.

He said that he went through a lot and there was no such thing as a ‘day off’ for him.

“I would wake up as early as 6pm to do my washing and stay indoors the whole off day doing my school work. It crippled my relationships. My girlfriends left saying I don't have time for them.”

S’fiso’s ultimate goal was to finish his qualification in record time and through his determination he made it happen.

His advice to others looking to go for their goals:

“I just want to encourage you to never forget your dreams. Have a plan and work on it. We are not security officers because we're dom, lazy or stupid but sometimes we are underprivileged.”

Saffas poured in congratulations for S’fiso impressive milestone on Facebook:

Tsela Shai commented:

“A very well done to this gentleman.”

Nelly Mamaropeng said:

“Good advice.”

Mlungisi G Zondi replied:

“Congratulations my brother.”

