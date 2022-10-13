Operation Dudula hit the streets of Johannesburg to protest the presence of foreigners in SA schools

The controversial group called for the prioritisation of local learners for placements in schools and for local teachers to be hired

The protest comes after it was announced that thousands of grade one and eight learners are still awaiting placement for the 2023 academic year

JOHANNESBURG - Operation Dudula members descended upon the Gauteng Department of Education offices in Johannesburg, demanding job placements for locally certified unemployed educators.

Operation Dulula protesters marched to the Gauteng education department, demanding it put South African educators and students first. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Image

Source: Getty Images

The protesters added calls for prioritising placements for South African learners in schools to their list of demands. The organisation claimed that the department prioritised jobs and placements for unlawful foreign immigrants over South Africans.

Operation dudula accused the department of contravening immigration laws by placing foreign learners and employing foreign teachers while South Africans are being neglected, SABC News reported.

While addressing the crowd of protesters, Operation Dudula's National Coordinator, Thabo Ngayo, said that foreigners are turning South Africa into a banana republic.

Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane said the department would work with the leadership of Operation Dudula to establish common ground on the problems presented in Dudula's memorandum of demands.

Thousands of Learners still await placement for the 2023 academic year

Operation Dudula's protests come hot on the heels of the announcement that Thousands of learners are still awaiting public school placements for the 2023 academic year.

The MEC of Education Panyaza Lesufi said the Gauteng Department of Education received a record number of applications for the placement of grade one and eight pupils in the province's public schools.

According to Mail and Guardian, Lesufi said 764 062 applications were submitted, but only 332 477 learners had been placed in their first-choice schools because of the limited space available.

South Africans weigh in on Operation Dudula's demands

Some South Africans voiced their support for Operation Dudula's protest.

Below are some comments:

@mczuriel asked:

"Kanti, are the qualified local teachers not able to apply for themselves?"

@KK_Matshi claimed:

"I'm 100% behind Operation Dudula. Every country must prioritize its own citizens first. We have the highest unemployment rate in Africa, but we still fighting for jobs with illegal immigrants"

@ALETTAHA added:

"Everyone is marching for money nobody actually wants to do the actual work."

