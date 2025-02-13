A South African man has reached international levels in academics, sports and cultural activities

At just 28-years-old, he has made history as South Africa's youngest international Summa Cum Laude

Katlego Ndlovu shared with Briefly News how he achieved international recognition in each of these fields

Katlego Ndlovu, a young South African man has defied the odds by blending academic excellence, sports, and cultural activities in a truly remarkable way. Known as the first South African to be scouted by a Muay Thai gym in Thailand, he has become a true international symbol of hard work and dedication.

Katlego Ndlovu is South Africa's youngest international Summa Cum Laude and the first to be scouted by a Muay Thai gym in Thailand.

Where it all began

Born and raised in Soweto, Johannesburg, Katlego became a known name in Thailand. He initially trained in various martial arts disciplines before discovering his true passion, the art of Muay Thai in 2021. His hard work and determination to break through and make a name for himself eventually paid off when he earned a spot at a top gym in Thailand, the birthplace of Muay.

"I reached a level in the sport where I can learn and grow in Thailand, and I think having that type of lifestyle and discipline is something that will make me an even greater leader," he said.

To top it off, he recently started a Muay Thai business called "Gator Muay Thai" which is based in Johannesburg at The Box Office Gym in the Southern Suburbs. He teaches people Muay and helps develop more fighters.

As Katlego Ndhlovu's stock rises in the Muay Thai world, he hasn’t forgotten his roots. His success is bigger than just personal glory; it’s about giving back. Katlego is deeply invested in mentoring younger South African fighters, guiding them not just in combat, but in the mindset needed to succeed in the competitive world of Muay Thai.

Merging academic with Muay Thai

What makes Katlego's journey even more remarkable is how he also pursues his education with the same passion. He is studying BCom in international accounting at the University of Johannesburg and scored three distinctions in 2024. Katlego is the proud holder of an International Summa Cum Laude, a rare honour awarded to those who excel in their studies at the highest level.

"UJ has a BCom in Accounting degree, but the BCom in International Accounting was added to the UJ system, and so I felt like I'm given a chance at an international level in academics. I saw the opportunity to reach international levels in sports, academics and cultural activities, and for the first time in my life, I had an academic goal I wanted to pursue," he said.

Beyond the physical and academic realms

Katlego is also an internationally acclaimed writer who recently released his autobiography How to Get a Sponsor. He is a premium writer for The Urban Writers and has a platinum writer rating on Booksie.com.

"To have skills at an international level opens more doors for me as well as more local writers who may also want to go further in the writing career than me," he explained.

