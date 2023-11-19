Minnie Dlamini was in hot water after throwing shade at Itumeleng Khune. Water musician Tyla went viral again because of a picture with her parents. MaWhoo took part in the TikTok ceiling challenge, but it ended badly.

DJ Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali were in the headlines following reports of how much the DJ pays in child maintenance. Sphelele Makhunga made a post seemingly directed at Minnie Dlamini after the presenter shaded her footballer husband, Itu Khune.

1. Itu Khune shares pic amid Minnie Dlamini stir

Minnie Dlamini went viral after acting like she did not know Itu Khune was still a Kaizer Chiefs player. Soon after her comments went viral, Itu posted a picture and captioned it, "Passion".

Fans were happy to see Itu active on Instagram amid the buzz over Minnie Dlamini. Many interpreted the post as Itu's response to Minnie Dlamini.

2. Sphelele Makhunga seemingly throws shade at Minnie Dlamini

Itumeleng Khune's wife was also involved when people thought she wrote a subliminal message to Minnie. In a post, Sphelele highlighted that she always minds her own business and stays in her lane.

People commented, thinking she was referencing Minnie's shade towards Kaizer Chiefs' keeper. Fans expressed their support

3. MaWhoo tries ceiling challenge

TikTok has been awash with videos of people doing the ceiling challenge. MaWhoo took part, but her video was not well received.

Online users said they prefer the musician when she's making music.

4. Tyla family pic goes viral

Water hitmaker Tyla is a viral sensation, and many people are interested in her family. An account on X posted a picture of Tayla and her parents.

Online users could not help but notice that the singer's mother has an enviable figure. Netizens were raving that they could see where Tyla gets her looks from.

5. Black Coffee pays Enhle Mbali child support

Online users were surprised to find out how much Black Coffee pays in child support. Enhle Mbali reportedly gets R50k per month.

Online users thought that the child maintenance paid by Black Coffee would be much higher. Others argued that 50,000 was a lot of cash.

