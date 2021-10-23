Former Miss Iraq, Sarah Idan has responded to Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela following his call to boycott the Miss Universe pageant hosted in Israel this year

Mandela's grandson believes Israel should be cancelled for its treatment of the Palestinian people

Idan, however, has questioned Mandela's involvement and accused him of pushing his own political agenda

Miss Iraq 2017 has clapped back at Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela, former president Nelson Mandela’s grandson after he called for African beauty queens to boycott this year's Miss Universe pageant which will be hosted in Israel.

Miss Iraq 2017 has clapped back at Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela. Images: @sarahidan/Instagram, Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Outlining his beliefs, Mandela said it would be in poor taste for African's to participate given Israel's controversial "Apartheid state"

“Israel is an apartheid state and we will continue to mobilise all freedom-loving people of the world to boycott, divest and pass sanctions against the brutal apartheid regime," he said.

In response to Mandla's appeal, Sarah took to social media in response. She criticised the public figure for involving himself so heavily in what she felt to be a women's issue, News 24 reports.

"All I can say is: 'How dare you?' How dare you, as a man, try to tell an organisation for women and women empowerment what to do."

She went on to emphasise that the Miss Universe pageant was a space and platform for women from all over the world to engage with these issues and represent their nations with pride. She's also asked Mandela to stop spoiling the event wonderful event with his political agenda, The Citizen reports.

"This is an opportunity that millions of women dream of having. To go on [the] world stage and represent their people, their nation, their culture. Not government, not politics, and definitely not your political agenda," she said.

Sarah ended by congratulating reigning Miss SA Lalela Mswane on her win.

Halala: Mzansi celebrates Lalela Mswane being crowned Miss SA

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Lalela Mswane has just been crowned Miss South Africa 2021. The Kwa-Zulu Natal beauty bagged the title at the finale this evening (16 October) hosted at the Grand Arena in Cape Town.

Social media was ablaze with reactions to the gorgeous beauty queen being crowned Miss SA.

Now that the dust has settled a bit, South Africans have had time to process the great news.

Even President Cyril Ramaphosa took time out of his busy schedule to congratulate the beauty.

@JAMA_NM:

"My goodness you'd swear that's Zozibini reflection with a on weave FireOk hand congratulations Confetti ballParty popperBalloonPartying faceto new miss SA Lalela Mswane #MissSA2021"Anele" "Shudu"."

@SimplyTebo_K:

"Shudu's message and last walk is making me emotional Loudly crying face she was indeed an advocate of mental health her reign was amazing #MissSA2021"

@OpionatedThe:

"#MissSA2021 find it so odd that Black women are not aware that the more they accept "men" into their spaces and hard-fought positions, the less space and positions there will be available to them, historically men have never had issues with opportunity, women have."

Source: Briefly.co.za