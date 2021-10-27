Minnie Dlamini Jones took to social media with another fire snap that left her people sweating just a little

Sharing a picture of herself in a beautiful classic floral dress, Minnie emitted fierce female vibes covered in class

Minnie’s peeps took time to let her know that she is stunning and inspirational after they caught their breath

Minnie Dlamini Jones is a flame that can never be extinguished. Sis is ready to live her best Stepford Wives summer life.

Minnie Dlamini Jones is all about making people know that she is one fierce female who knows whats he brings to the table. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with some saucy but classy snaps, Minnie oozed elegance in a stunning floral orange frill sleeve dress. Sis, you are royalty.

Minnie made it clear with the sassy caption she made, that she knows her power and it is female. Yuuuuuus, queen, preach!

Whether it be active wear or classic dresses, Minnie never fails to look totally flawless.

Minnie posted:

Feeling the pure heat that Minnie was emitting, fans, friends and fellow celebs took to the comment section to let this momma know she is hawwwwt! Peeps had to take a moment to catch their breath.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@pearlmodiadie said:

“Gorgeous Minnie ”

@mrsmome.m commenetd:

“I love it beautiful Mrs J ”

@salaminamosese screamed:

“You look amazing. Caption!!!”

@abrooklynwinter was at a loss for words:

“”

Minnie Dlamini-Jones hints at wanting a little girl: "Would be epic"

Minnie Dlamini-Jones has been absolutely nailing mom life. The celeb makes motherhood look so blissful on timelines. While posing for her latest mom-fluencer gig, Minnie threw out her desire to have a daughter, reported Briefly News.

In November last year, Minnie became a mother for the first time after giving birth to her son Nethat Makhosini Jones, reports IOL. The proud mom announced the birth of her baby with a cute photo of his tiny little fingers.

This year, just a few weeks shy of Netha's first birthday, Dlamini-Jones hinted at wanting a daughter to complete their family of three. In a post-advertising mommy-daughter sandals, Minnie wrote:

"Ok but a baby girl would be epic!!!!! Just saying lol."

Source: Briefly.co.za