Kairo Forbes showed off her mini influencer skills in a lit new Halloween-inspired post on her social media

Helping her followers get ready for trick-or-treating, Kairo gave a tutorial on how to perfect the cutest cat look

Peeps were blown away by Kairo’s tutorial and flocked to the comment section to let her know what a great job she did

Baby girl Kairo Forbes is ready for Halloween and young sis is helping her fans get ready too. Gawsh, she really is the cutest little influencer!

Kairo Forbes is ready to turn up for Halloween and is hoping her fans are too. Image: @kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with a makeover tutorial inspired by Halloween, Kairo showed her followers how it is done. Sporting the cutest blonde wig, cat ears, boujee claws and some lipstick, your main gurl did the thing!

Seeing the way Kairo conducts herself during this tutorial, you would never guess she’s only six! Jojo Siwa, step aside, Kairo coming through!

Kairo posted:

Seeing this adorable and extremely well-presented post, people flocked to the comment section to let Kairo know what a great job she did. Guys, she is just too precious!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@msdaniellia said:

“Wow, we were never ready for all this sassiness. Just love you cute Ms Halloween ❤️”

@thabiledubazane51 said:

“so adorable bbe Kairo I love you ❤️❤️”

@yoyo.bennett said:

“Too cute princess.”

@yolanda_babes said:

“Haibo nana very brilliant.”

@lesparklebo said:

“A whole vibe @kairo.forbes nchoooo nunu I love you together with your mom Akere ❤️”

DJ Zinhle and Kairo Forbes enjoy a much-needed mommy and me spa day

DJ Zinhle's house has been super 'babyfied' for the past few months. While the new mom takes care of one-month-old Asante, Kairo has been taking her big sister duties quite seriously. Miss Forbes decided it was time for them to unwind and have some bonding time so they booked a much-needed spa day, reported Briefly News.

ZAlebs reported that DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's bundle of joy turned one month old. Time has gone by pretty quickly and the family seems to enjoy spending time with their newest little addition.

Kairo has not only been a stellar big sister but she's been taking care of mom too. The six-year-old shared a video on Instagram of her and DJ Zinhle sharing some needed relaxation time. Her caption read:

"Because any day is a good day to take your mom to the spa for a ‘Mom and Me’ pamper session right?"

