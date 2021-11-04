Somizi Mhlongu had a serious question for South Africans, he needed to know what was wrong with Steers

He ordered a bacon and egg toasted sandwich from the fast-food chain and discovered they had managed to cut the bread but not the egg

The celeb was waiting at the airport for a flight to Namibia; the country had welcomed him with open arms after his Zim ban

Somizi Mhlongu had a burning question to ask South Africans. He wanted to know why Steers couldn't get a toasted sandwich right.

He shared a video on his Instagram account of a Steer toasted sandwich he bought at the airport while waiting to board a flight to Namibia.

Somizi wanted to know what Steers is doing in the kitchen after he ordered a toasted sandwich. Photo credit: @somizi

Somizi wanted to know how they managed to cut the sandwich and not the egg or if they put the egg in the sandwich afterwards, both did not make much sense to him.

Social media users took to the internet to offer Somizi some solutions

hopemiata:

Somgaga our sisters and bothers are tired bare fele ejang hleeee

ohsoyounikkie_:

All the time

kesegofetsebotsheleng:

"I had the same experience and I was pissd off."

