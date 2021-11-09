Jub Jub Trends for Making Space for New Talent via His #JubJubInumbaNumba Gig

Popular rapper and TV star Jub Jub trended on social media for making space for Mzansi's new talent via his #JubJubInumbaNumba initiative

The Uyajola 9/9 host is looking for talented ladies who can sing, dance or play any instrument to be part of his band

The star urged all the talented peeps who wish to join him on stage to be able to relocate to Joburg because this is a paying gig

Jub Jub is creating space for new talent in the highly-competitive entertainment industry. The rapper is looking for talented ladies to be part of his band.

Jub Jub is making space for new talent via his #JubJubInumbaNumba gig. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

The media personality took to social media to announce that he's looking for dancers, DJs and ladies who can play any instrument to be part of his live performance crew.

Taking to Twitter, the Uyajola 9/9 host shared that the ladies must be willing to relocate if they want to work with him because he'll be paying them for their services. Jub Jub added:

"This is basically a job and they get PAID. You must be Hella good in what you do #jubjubinumbanumba."

Tweeps have responded positively to his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@Fihliwe_Matata said:

"#JubJubInumbaNumba I can sing and dance, based in Welkom Free State. Do not mind relocating at all. Azishe."

@sba_mhlomi added:

"#JubJubInumbaNumba how can one be part of your band? My younger sis is a good dancer, she's been trying to market her dancing skills. I think this will help her."

Uyajola 9/9 fans disappointed as You Promised to Marry Me replaces Jub Jub's show

In related news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub's fans have shared that they missed him on Sunday night, 7 November. Uyajola 9/9 viewers were disappointed when You Promised to Marry Me aired instead of their favourite show.

Jub Jub or Moja Love did not inform his fans that the show had come to an end during the last episode last Sunday. Many of his stans waited for the 9pm show but instead Moshe Ndiki's You Promised to Marry Me aired its first episode in Uyajola's slot.

Surprised and disappointed fans of Uyajola 9/9 took to Twitter to share their views on the way the show's latest season ended.

Source: Briefly.co.za