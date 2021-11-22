Kamo Mphela and Cassper Nyovest Stand Up for Uncle Waffles Against Slik Talk

Kamo Mphela and Cassper Nyovest stood up for Uncle Waffles when opinionated YouTuber Slik Talk trash-talked her recently

The vlogger accused Uncle Waffles of riding on Young Stunna's wave because in most of the videos she can be seen playing Adiwele by Stunna

Mufasa and Kamo slammed Slik Talk and claimed he's jealous of the success that Uncle Waffles is enjoying

Kamo Mphela and Cassper Nyovest joined scores of Mzansi peeps who defended Uncle Waffles against Slik Talk recently. The YouTuber made nasty comments about the trending DJ.

The vlogger slammed Uncle Waffles for riding on Young Stunna's wave. He agreed with peeps who claimed Uncle Waffles is benefiting from Young Stunna's track, Adiwele. Since a video of herself dancing to the track went viral, Waffles has been playing the same song in almost all her sets.

She has been filmed DJiing across Mzansi and in other countries. In all the clips, she is dancing to Adiwele. Mufasa took to Twitter to stand up for Uncle Waffles. According to TshisaLIVE, the rapper wrote:

"Uncle Waffles didn't mean for her video to even trend. She was doing what she loved & she did it with such passion that we all fell in love with her. Week in, week out y'all talking s**t about the poor girl. Next week y'all tweeting depression is real. Let her have a her moment."

Kamo Mphela also shared her two cents on Slik Talk's harsh criticism of Uncle Waffles. Kamo said:

"He needs to stop hating on women who are more successful than his existence. What a waste of sperm."

Slik Talk accepts Cassper Nyovest's boxing challenge

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that opinionated YouTuber Slik Talk has accepted Cassper Nyovest's boxing challenge. Slik Talk took to social media late on Sunday, 21 November to share his views on Mufasa's challenge.

He shared that he accept the bout even though he has not been in a boxing ring in his life. The Siyathandana hitmaker challenged Slik Talk after he trolled him for his TV presenting skills recently.

Taking to Twitter, Slik Talk shared his terms and conditions for the fight. He is willing to stop posting videos about Cass if he fails to last three rounds in the ring with him.

"I accept. Let's f**king go. I'm 100% ready to box with Cass. The condition for me: If I get knocked out I'll never post a video about Cass again. But if I win, you know the vibes, I get paid."

Slik Talk said he's ready to box the rapper anytime. He just wants to embarrass Cassper Nyovest in front of his fans after he offered him a R100 000 deal for the bout.

