Sizwe Dhlomo Shares His Views on Rashid Kay's 'Hate' on Rappers Doing Yanos

Sizwe Dhlomo has shared his two cents on Rashid Kay's views about Mzansi rappers who have jumped on the Amapiano wave

Rashid's comments rubbed some people up the wrong way as many thought he was just hating on rappers who have dropped yanos tracks

The Kaya 959 presenter told Rashid to let the young rappers do what they want because his negative comments make him sound like an OG

Sizwe Dhlomo has shared his views on Rashid Kay's utterances on rappers who have jumped on the Amapiano bandwagon. The Metro FM producer rubbed many up the wrong way when he slammed MCs who have switched from hip-hop to the trending yanos.

Sizwe Dhlomo has commented on Rashid Kay's 'hate' on rappers doing Amapiano. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Some people accused Rashid of hating on the rappers who are now doing great things within the yanos community. Sizwe took to social media to respond to tweeps who compared him to Rashid because both of them are considered rap OGs in Mzansi.

Rashid decided to jump in and shared his side of the story. He denied that he was hating on those who have jumped ship but said he was just stating facts.

Sizwe Dhlomo then decided to school Rashid about how they should behave as OGs. The Kaya FM presenter told Rashid on Twitter:

"Exactly & that’s why I’m saying you came across as a hater. Let the young cats B Rashid. We can’t be bitter OGs."

