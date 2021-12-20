Khanyi Mbau has had a rather colourful acting career, having taken on all kinds of roles throughout the years

The actress is getting ready to play her very first lead character as Zandile The Resolute on Showmax original series, The Wife

As Khanyi takes in landing the biggest acting gig of her career, she is looking back at all of the amazing roles she's played through the years

Khanyi Mbau has taken the time to reflect on all of the amazing characters that she brought to life throughout her acting career. The media personality just landed the biggest role of her career, so it's only right that Mba looks back on the smaller roles that brought her to where she is today. Abomama, Happiness is a Four-Letter Word, and more included on the list.

Khanyi Mbau looks back at her most memorable acting gigs. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

1. An advocate on Umlilo

Khanyi says that this was one of the most difficult roles she's ever had to take on as it required a lot of studying. Luckily for her, she could use her own mother for practice.

2. Puleng on She Is King

Mbau played a music teacher named Puleng in She is King the musical. Khanyi says that this character had to deal with a lot of deep-rooted issues topped with alcoholism.

3. Tshidi on Abomama

This Mzansi Magic telenovela was one of Khanyi's most enjoyable roles to take on, playing Dr Oke's wife.

4. Family Secrets

On this SABC 3 show, Khanyi got to play the psychotic Dr Puleng.

5. Happiness franchise

Mbau got to be a part of both Happiness is a Four Letter Word and Happiness Ever After where she played a character much like her real self. The actress got to work alongside the likes of Renta Stuurman, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and Yonda Thomas.

6. Uzalo

Khanyi got to play Lady Di aka the trigger happy cousin on the SABC 1 original drama series.

7. Frank and Fearless

To prove her versatility, Khanyi was featured in a Leon Schuster film where she played a game ranger named Beauty. Mbau says this was a comical experience that was rather different to other roles she had taken on before.

8. Red Room

In this film, Khanyi had to take on the part of the innocent yet dark Zama Marawa. A role she called challenging because of the character contrast.

