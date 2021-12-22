Throughout the year, Makhadzi showed people all across the African continent that dreams really do come true

The entertainer has had one heck of a year, racking in awards, gig after gig, international magazine covers and a multi-million-rand shoe deal

Briefly News is looking back at some of the major moments that really made 2021 the year of Makhadzi the African Queen

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

If there was one person who really rocked headlines in 2021, it was without a doubt Makhadzi. The Limpopo-born talent has had the kind of year that most artists dream about and she's only getting started. Briefly News has compiled a list of some of the biggest highlights of Makhadzi's year.

6 Moments Makhadzi completely owned it in 2021. Image: @makhadzi

Source: Instagram

1. Fully-booked gigs

Makhadzi has had gigs all across Africa this year and every single one of them had a jam-packed audience. TimesLIVE reported that the entertainer had the time of her life in Botswana just a few months ago where the audience and country's A-listers welcomed her with open arms.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

2. International magazine cover girl

This year, ZAlebs reports that Makhadzi was featured on the cover of the popular UK magazine, Classique. The Ghanama hitmaker was the second woman in South Africa to ever hold that privilege.

3. AFIRMA Artist of the Year

Makhadzi attended the 2021 AFRIMA awards where she walked home with the coveted Artist of The Year trophy. The Mzansi gem beat continent heavyweights such as Burna Boy and Fally Ipupa for this title.

4. GQ Men of The Year Awards

As if her award cabinet was not filling up quickly, GQ South Africa decided to award Makhadzi the Best Entertainer of the Year Award. The performer expressed her gratitude for the achievement on her social media.

5. R120 million deal with Sportscene

To close off the year with a major win, Mkhadzi signed a R120 million shoe deal with Sportscene. The talented celeb brought her Kokovha brand to life earlier this month with her mother right by her side.

6. Ghanama reaches Platinum status

As Mkhadzi was focused on launching her Kokovha brand, the singer got the exciting news that her hit single Ghanama had gone platinum, leaving her with another major celebration to mark.

Makhadzi ends the year off with a bang, Ghanama goes platinum and Kokovah sneakers launched

Briefly News reported that Makhadzi has done nothing but own her talent throughout the year. The Limpopo born talent has been touring the continent and making sure her name is never forgotten. The hard work has paid off as she closes the year with a platinum record and an epic sneaker deal with Sportscene.

TimesLIVE reports that Makhadzi's hit single Ghanama has reached platinum status. Even with a few weeks left in the year, the musician is still bringing in those epic wins.

Her platinum plaque is not the only big thing she is celebrating this week. Makhadzi's R120 million shoe deal with Sportscene has been launched and is ready for shelves.

Source: Briefly.co.za