Love was in the air for most of Mzansi's celebs in 2021 but most of them broke up with their partners after allegedly cheating on them. Some of the celeb who were involved in cheating scandals used to be couple goals for the majority of their fans until they two-timed their partners.

Sometimes being rich and famous is sometimes a disadvantage as many gorgeous people throw themselves at you for all the wrong reasons. Some sleep with celebs for clout while others do it just to prove that they are better than the celebs' partners.

Faith Nketsi, Prince Kaybee and SK Khoza allegedly cheated on their partners in 2021. Image: @faith.nketsi, princekaybee_sa, skcoza

Source: Instagram

Briefly News takes a look at 3 A-listers who allegedly cheated on their partners and got caught. Some of their relationships ended in tears while some denied ever cheating on their baes.

The award-winning music producer hogged celebrity news headlines when he cheated on his stunning radio and TV personality bae, Zola Mhlongo. Before he cheated, the Hosh hitmaker and Zola were head-over-heels in love.

They used to post pics and videos of their intimate moments and the timeline used to love them together. They broke up when Kaybee's side dish posted his nudes on the timeline. Hazel claimed to have been in the DJ's life from 2017.

2. SK Khoza

The former The Queen actor's fianceé Ayanda Hlongwane ended their relationship after SK allegedly cheated on her. SK reportedly impregnated a model while he was still engaged to the dentist, reports OkMzansi.

Ayanda started posting snaps of herself not rocking the engagement ring SK put on her finger before the cheating claims surfaced. She also reportedly levelled abuse allegations against the popular thespian.

3. Faith Nketsi

The reality TV star trended high on social media when she allegedly cheated on her man. Some peeps claimed they spotted her cheating on her boo with another man in Sandton recently.

Faith then took to her timeline to address the rumours. She said her main man, who bought her a posh whip, was apparently present when she was with the other guy.

Enhle Mbali details alleged abuse at the hands of Black Coffee

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali was loud and open about the horror she allegedly endured during her marriage. The mother of two recently appeared in court after she accused her estranged husband Black Coffee of abuse.

The matter was reserved by the court and a decision is still pending. Enhle opened up about previous incidents where the DJ allegedly violated her rights.

According to Enhle, Maphumulo abused her twice before the recent incident at her birthday party. In a statement, Enhle revealed that she endured gaslighting, emotional and verbal abuse, physical abuse and financial abuse.

