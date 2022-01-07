Haibo: Nota Baloyi Angers Fans by Throwing Shade at Local Sneaker Brands

Nota Baloyi angered many peeps on his timeline when he threw shade at local sneaker brands Bathu and Drip

The opinionated media personality accused the companies of not creating enough employment opportunities because they manufacture in China and India

Peeps slammed the music exec and told him the two brands are still new and have provided jobs for some people in Mzansi

Nota Baloyi sparked a heated debate online when he threw shade at local sneaker brands, Bathu and Drip. The opinionated media personality slammed the brands for not manufacturing their products in Mzansi.

Nota took to Twitter and expressed that the brands are not creating jobs in Mzansi because they manufacture in China and India instead of using locally-based manufacturing plants.

His post did not go down well with many peeps on his timeline. The fuming tweeps slammed Nota Baloyi for criticising the black-owned companies.

@Ori_Debig_Beats said:

"But those people employ more than 100 people, how many have you employed so far since enough is enough?"

@Kananelo_Malefe wrote:

"Nota slowly degrading into a Ntsiki Mazwai, amazing talent going to waste because of hatred…"

@billy_x_blanco commented:

"Lekau has created so many jobs for black people. I think this is unfair on him. That dude is all about creating jobs. I'm sure in the long run when he's built the business up to that level he will start manufacturing locally."

@DenzelAfrika said:

"Cheap labour is profitable for business. A lot of companies manufacturers their products in China. Why are you only singling out Bathu and Drip, just because they are owned by black persons?"

@papizwane2 added:

"You are weird! Which company in its infancy (first 10 years) started out owning its means of production and logistics unless of course it was a beneficiary of white privilege??? So people don’t get to start somewhere with you? Lol."

