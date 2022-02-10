Prince Kaybee Suggests SA Girls Are Swooning Over Him, Men Clown Him: “Not Mine”

Prince Kaybee has been clowned by gents after suggesting that their Mzansi girls are swooning over him

The award-winning music producer posted a cute pic of himself rocking all black and claimed he's girls' favourite thug

The majority of men who commented on his post roasted the musician and denied that the star is their girls' favourite celeb

Prince Kaybee has been roasted following his latest post about local ladies. The award-winning music producer took to social media recently and claimed that Mzansi baes are swooning over him.

Prince Kaybee has claimed that Mzansi girls love him. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

The Hosh hitmaker's female fans loved the pic but the caption rubbed the majority of men under his comment section the wrong way.

Ladies described Kaybee as a snack after he posted the pic but many men were unimpressed. ZAlebs reports that Prince Kaybee caption his post:

"Your girls favourite tsotsi."

Gents took to the star's comment section on Twitter to let him known exactly how they feel about his tweet. The guys denied that the musician is their girls' favourite "thug".

@BeeMashele wrote:

"Not my girl ... maybe in your dreams."

@Nhlakaniphomn51 said:

"Not mine bro, but you're my favorite DJ and this recent song 'Umlilo'."

@BlackSoilDJ commented:

"Ay kahle baba akakwaz nokukwaz (Please, bro. They don't even know you)."

@David_mdavu05 added:

"My girl says you’re not."

Prince Kaybee claims social media haters keep him motivated

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee has shared that his social media haters motivate him. The award-winning music producer has advised his fans not to block their naysayers but instead use them as motivation too.

The Hosh hitmaker gets attacked by many trolls on a daily basis but he doesn't mid. Their nasty comments encourage him to work even harder. He took to Twitter to speak directly to those who usually block haters on their timelines. According to TimesLIVE, the popular club DJ advised his fans and celebs:

"If you are a blockist, block the ones liking the negative things about you, keep the ones attacking you, you need them for motivation."

