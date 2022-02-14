Somizi opened up the floor for Valentine’s Day social media uploads this morning by showing off multiple luxury gifts on the gram

The media personality revealed that the high fashion designer items were from a special someone who turned out to be himself all along

Continuing with the humour, Somizi advised his followers to start posting their Valentine's Day gifts online before Lerato Kganyago’s day starts because she will outdo everybody

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Somizi showcased his luxurious Valentine's Day prezzies on Instagram at the top of the morning today. The media personality is heard thanking his “baby” for the Gucci and Louis Vuitton items offscreen as he shows them off.

Somizi shows off his Valentine's Day spoils from his sneaky admirer. Image: @somizi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Somizi further played into the suggestion that he has a romantic partner in his video’s caption. The seasoned entertainer alluded to a thoughtful lover, writing:

“From bae to me”

However, about 30 seconds into the video, Somizi finally revealed his “shy” bae, admitting it was only him. He carried on with his playful mood for the holiday, urging followers to share their Valentine's Day flexes online before his friend, Lerato Kganyago takes over.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Somizi explained that Lerato always seems to outdo everyone on the romantic day. He even joked that she is possibly taking over every Mogodu Monday in Alex for this year’s festivities, bringing fans to tears of laughter. See their responses below.

@thuba_lera confessed:

“I keep checking her (Lerato’s) page. I know she is going to leave us all breathing through the wound”

@nkuli_m7 declared:

“LKG owns valentines”

@sithole_pholoso noted:

“Mogodu Monday belongs to her (Lerato)”

@nathi_mnguni_ begged:

“@leratokganyago please only post at midnight”

Somizi admits relationship status is shaky this lover’s month, opens bae applications with strict conditions

In more stories concerning Somizi, Briefly News recently reported that he was not letting Valentine's blues get the best of him this month of love. After realising that his love life is oddly resembling the Sahara, SomGaga has taken action to find himself the perfect date for the 14th.

After some self-evaluation, Somizi thinks he has found the perfect way to describe his relationship status. The month of love has left Som Som feeling lonesome and ZAlebs reported that he feels his love life can be perfectly described using Not Yet Uhuru by Mam'Letta Mbuli.

The media personality took to Instagram to share a video that informed his fans that he is looking for someone special to keep him company this month of love. Hopefully, that person will give him a better song to help describe his romantic situation.

Source: Briefly News