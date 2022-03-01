Mihlali Ndamase has gushed over her friendship with Lasizwe and shared a cute video of the YouTuber walking in with flowers while she was busy with her #BeautyAndTheBeatmaster class

The stunning influencer expressed that she wasn't expecting Lasizwe's visit at her face beat class was in Durban but he made sure he flew to KZN to support his friend

Lasizwe also blessed Ntando Duma with congratulatory flowers last month and paid her a surprise visit at the set of her new TV show

Mihlali Ndamase took to social media recently to gush over her friendship with Lasizwe. The stunner posted a cute video of the YouTuber showing up with flowers at her #BeautyAndTheBeatmaster class in Durban.

The stunner and Lasizwe have been serving Mzansi friendship goals on the timeline these past few weeks. They've taken their friendship to another level and Mzansi is here for it.

The influencer took to Twitter to post a clip of Lasizwe blessing her with his presence at her face beat class. The stunner wasn't expecting the reality TV star to walk in.

Peeps took to her timeline to share their thoughts on her friendship with the YouTuber.

@hlongwane_luu said:

"I love what @lasizwe is doing by buying flowers for his friends. Uphikisa lesisho esithi dead people receive more flowers than alive people because regret is greater than gratitude. Show gratitude at all times."

@Mphow_banda wrote:

"Mihlali works so hard, she deserves the flowers. Lasizwe is such a sweetheart."

@MoreTwoLyf said:

"I smiled throughout this clip. So so beautiful."

@sayuxsayme commented:

"What a special moment. And two very special humans."

@AyabulelaPhill1 added:

"This is genuine love."

Lasizwe surprises Ntando Duma with flowers and chocolates

Lasizwe also surprised Ntando Duma with flowers last month, reports TshisaLIVE. Lasizwe rocked up with congratulatory flowers and chocolates at the set of Ntando's new show. She posted the cute clip on her official Instagram account.

