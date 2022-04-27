Award-winning DJ Prince Kaybee has been keeping a low profile since her baby mama, Zola Mhlongo, gave birth to their bundle of joy

The loving father and music producer has shared rare snaps of himself showing their little man love on his official social media pages

Briefly News took to his official Instagram page to compile some of the pics the Hosh hitmaker served Mzansi daddy goals on his timeline

Prince Kaybee is a loving dad. The star has been keeping a low profile since his bae, Zola Mhlongo, gave birth to their bundle of joy.

Before the celeb couple welcomed their bundle of joy, the music producer used to trend for all the wrong reasons on social media. Now that his son is here, the Hosh hitmaker is living a very private life.

The father has on rare occasions taken to his official Instagram account to serve Mzansi daddy-son goals reports OkMzansi. Prince Kaybee has shared cute snaps of himself loving his little man.

Briefly News compiled three snaps the musician and his son melted Mzansi's hearts with their cuteness.

1. Prince Kaybee jokes that his son is always eating

2. Music producer gives his child warm daddy hugs and kisses

3. Daddy and son's Mercedes Benz drives

Reacting to the snaps of Prince Kaybee with his little man, social media user j_sibu2.0 said:

"Ncooooo, I’m about to collapse, the cuteness."

Another Instagram user neozenmda said:

"Fatherhood, welcome to the club. Congratulations, man."

Babes Wodumo posts rare pics of her son Sponge Wodumo

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo and her hubby Mampintsha welcomed their first child together in 2021. The celeb couple has not yet posted a full picture of their bundle of joy, popularly known as Sponge Wodumo.

The reality TV stars' son's face is only familiar to close friends and family. The couple has ensured that they protect their little man from public scrutiny.

The Wololo hitmaker has shared rare snaps of Sponge that don't show his whole face, reports ZAlebs. In some of the snaps she shared on Instagram, Sponge's face is covered with a mask or emoji.

