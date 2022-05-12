Slikour, the musician-turned-entrepreneur, recently responded to accusations of unfair treatment of artists and employees

Nota, South African former rapper, has been the most vocal on Twitter about the allegedly poor treatment he suffered while working with Slikour

Slikour recently tried to set the record straight by clarifying how he and Nota worked together and all that went down

Slikour has been in the south African entertainment industry for over 25 years. When Nota accused the living legend of exploitation, some were up in arms.

Nota, who is rapper Kwesta's former manager, opened up about an insulting experience while working with Slikour.

Nota exposes Slikour for paying him with 1/4 Nando's chicken

In a Twitter thread, Nota details that he was offered a Nando's 1/4 chicken as payment after working on Slikour's social media management.

Slikour denies ever paying Nota for anything

Slikour defended himself, telling TimesLIVE that Nota's story is implausible because social media was new when he worked with Nota. He said:

"I don't think you could even have a job on social media at the time. He never had an employment contract or anything of that sort."

The singer of the classic track, Kholwa, further explains that he and Nota have come a long way. Slikour admitted that he exchanged content ideas with Nota, but that this is something everyone does to grow their career.

Both Slikour and Nota played a role in starting 'Ngud hitmaker, Kwesta's career and Slikour claims that Nota "made millions off Kwesta".

Slikour also denied the claims that he exploited the group Skwatta Kamp, saying:

"Skwatta Kamp is not signed or managed by me. They are independent artists. I'm just helping to distribute the music."

Slikour suggests that there is more to the story, as he warned Nota:

"He must pursue this lawsuit, and he will expose things that he doesn't want to expose in a court of law."

Fans of Slikour and Nota have each taken a side

Slikour blocked Nota on Twitter and Nota's supporters saw this as a sign of guilt.

@realtastyfinger wrote:

"I've always known there was something off with this Slikour guy. Nota just confirmed it !!"

@narcho_za:

"In our industry, we've normalised doing favors to a point, it cripples us when we venture in business. Grinding and seeking an opportunity is not a stairway for people to exploit us!"

Some who reacted to Nota do not believe that he is a victim of exploitation.

@Mma_Les wrote:

"Everybody can speak their truth, not you, please. Don't lie!"

Others thought that Nota was simply upset that he got blocked by Slikour.

Slikour hopes to settle the debate in a court of law and Nota is eager to do the same.

Slikour sues Nota

In previous entertainment news, Briefly News reported that controversial music mogul Nota Baloyi has been slapped with a lawsuit by popular rapper Siyabonga Metane, popularly known as Slikour.

Baloyi has landed himself in messy situations due to his utterances a couple of times.

Peeps have compared the music mogul to outspoken poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai, who has also been slapped with lawsuits for her social media posts. Nota Baloyi has taken aim at celebrities such as rapper Cassper Nyovest, KO and veteran media personality Zola 7.

