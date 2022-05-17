Singer Ntsiki Mazwai took to Twitter to give her opinion on Mac G's outrageously popular podcast

Ntsiki expressed her opinion that the podcast does not promote any positivity and criticised its often sexual nature

Co-host of the show, Sol Phenduka, laughed off Ntsiki's critics while fans of the podcast accused the singer of attention-seeking

Ntsiki Mazwai, known for her numerous unpopular opinions, has just told everyone that she does not appreciate the content on MacG's Podcast and Chill.

Ntsiki Mazwai Slams MacG’s ‘Podcast and Chill" and insults the Chillers. Image: Instagram/@macgunleashed/@miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

The podcast boasts nearly 700 000 subscribers and is a constant trending topic on social media. Despite the podcast being an undeniably large platform, Ntsiki is not convinced that the content is good enough.

Zalebs reports that her reaction is a part of the backlash MacG has gotten after his comments about Minnie Dlamini on Podcast and Chill.

Ntsiki Mazwai receives negative reaction from Sol Phenduka, co-host of Podcast and Chill

Co-host of MacG's Podcast, Sol Phenduka, did not take kindly to 's stinging words. Sol's response translates to "Are you not scared?", implying that Ntsiki should not be this bold.

Ntsiki continues to wonder whether there are podcasts that are different from Podcast and Chill.

Fans of Podcast and Chill did not appreciate Ntsiki Mazwai's opinion

Supporters of the show did not take kindly to Ntsiki's tweet either. Some fans dragged Ntsiki, saying the singer was tweeting hoping she would trend for her unpopular opinion.

Another supporter thought that Ntsiki was hating on the podcast's success.

Some fans of the show reasoned with the singer and justified why he liked the show.

@MeshackBevhula replied:

"With due respect, we watch the podcast for entertainment the same way we watch sport for entertainment. Not everything or content has to be educational, sis Ntsiki."

@_LessEgo added asking:

"Why is there an expectation that they have intellectual conversations when they've never branded themselves as such?"

Some tweeps agreed with Ntsiki Mazwai

Although the podcast has viral popularity, there are some who expressed that there is a problem in South African pop culture.

@uMpho_Hart added to the thread:

"This is exactly what I was thinking just a second ago, you on point MaMiya!"

Some humoured Ntsiki and told her the platform is "where smart men gather".

Ntsiki Mazwai apologises to the Chillers

In a tweet, Ntsiki Mazwai now seems to have apologised for calling the supporters of the podcast names.

The singer did not take back the other opinions that she had expressed.

Ntsiki Mazwai confesses that she asked the Podcast and Chill team for R70k

Briefly News previously reported that if there is one thing Ntsiki Mazwai will do without fail, it's speak her truth. The media personality did just that when she confessed to the real reason why she had asked MacG for so much money to get her on Podcast and Chill.

Ntsiki Mazwai has shared some more details about her clash with MacG. It all began when MacG and his team approached Ntsiki for an interview, and the musician told them it would cost R70 000. That insane bill caused her to become a laughing stock.

