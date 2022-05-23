Happiness Ndlovu , also known as DJ Happygal , is looking forward to growing her family as she shared a sneak peek into her baby shower

, , DJ Happygal took to her social media to show off her baby bump with a gorgeous colour-themed baby shower

Happiness took the time to show her gratitude to those closest to her as she shared snaps with friends and family and a loving message

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DJ Happygal Ndlovu was positively glowing during her baby shower. The DJ hosted a brown-and-white-themed baby shower while surrounded by close family and friends.

DJ Happygal Ndlovu says she hopes for more kids after having a baby shower for baby number three. Image: Instagram/@djhappygalsa

Source: Instagram

Happiness Ndlovu matched her baby shower's colour scheme as she looked like a goddess dressed in a cloudy brown and white dress.

DJ Happygal is ready for baby number 3

Briefly News reported that the popular DJ had announced her third pregnancy on 2 May.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Celebrating her baby shower now, DJ Happygal describes her new baby as a 'happy adventure' on a banner across the baby shower venue.

To those she celebrated with she wrote:

"Thank you to my family & friends ❤️ ngyayithanda kakhulu nonke [I love you all a lot]"

According to TimesLIVE, DJ Happy Gal has not yet revealed the gender of her baby but the DJ hopes for a daughter. Happiness also added this will not be her last pregnancy as she would like a big family with at least five children.

DJ Happy Gal fans show support

The DJ's followers all thought she looked breath-taking at the baby showe

@swaym commented:

"Gorgeous Mama. Hope everything went well. Stay abundantly blessed."

@!thabisile_zikhali added:

"You looked like a Princess."

@nommkhize1 wrote:

"Congratulations Happy! You looked beautiful"

@lirah._ commented:

"How did I miss this congratulations mama! I Can’t wait"

"She doesn't want to be in public": Faith Nketsi's friends confirm pregnancy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Faith Nketsi is a married woman, and she is allegedly expecting her first child. Nketsi had the streets buzzing when she revealed that she had tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Nzuzo Njilo.

The stunner confirmed that she was off the market when she added Njilo's surname to her Instagram username. She also shared glimpses of her lavish lifestyle with her now-husband on her page.

Source: Briefly News