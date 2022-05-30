SK Khoza is seemingly suffering from sudden amnesia when it comes to the viral videos of his meltdown filmed a few weeks ago

In a recent interview with TT Mbha, the former The Queen star claimed that he doesn't remember a single thing about those videos

The award-winning actor went on to share that these days people spike people's drinks and sometimes put "things" in people's food

SK Khoza has shared that he suspects foul play after his meltdown videos went viral online a few weeks back. The star shared that he doesn't even remember what he was doing when the clips were filmed.

The former The Queen star was a guest on TT Mbha's IG Live show, Ama-Tyma Wellness Check-In. SK trended for days when videos of him yelling at people and doing funny dances surfaced on the timeline.

"I don’t remember a single thing of those videos, that scares me. We live in a world where people spike drinks or put things in people’s food," he said, according to ZAlebs.

SK Khoza went on to claim that he's currently going through a tough journey that he is not allowed to talk about at the moment.

"It’s one of the hardest things I have had to go through in my life."

SK Khoza opens up about viral meltdown video

Briefly News reported that SK Khoza reportedly opened up about his viral meltdown video. The star has denied that he was under the influence of drugs at the time the clip was filmed.

In the trending clip, the former The Queen actor is seen hurling insults at an unidentified man and making strange sounds. He shared that he reacted the way he did because he was upset.

According to TimesLIVE, the award-winning star shared that he was treated badly and lost "my sh*t" at the time the video was filmed. Responding to people who have accused him of being under the influence of drugs, the star rubbished the claims.

SK Khoza shares his side of the story following his tumultuous relationship with Ayanda Hlongwane

In related news, Briefly News reported that SK Khoza shared his side of the story following his tumultuous relationship with Ayanda Hlongwane. The former The Queen actor was a guest on TT Mbha's IG Live show, Ama-Tyma Wellness Check-In.

The disgraced actor denied that he physically abused his ex-fiancée even though he even appeared in court for allegedly beating her up. He told TT that he went to court six or seven times after Ayanda levelled the allegations against him but she "never pitched".

ZAlebs reports that the award-winning thespian, who was fired from The Queen after the abuse claims surfaced, further said that she had to be subpoenaed to appear in court. The star added that when Ayanda finally arrived in court, she apparently went to sign that she wanted to drop the charges and "reconcile with me".

