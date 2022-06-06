Motswako rapper, Gigi Laymayne is tackling the toxicity of the music business. From making peace with her former label mates at Ambitiouz Entertainment to paving the way for new beauty standards with her Fenty Beauty collaboration, this inspirational queen is all about doing her own thing. Briefly News had the honour of sitting down with the rap star.

Gigi Lamayne got candid with Briefly News. Images: @gigi_lamayne/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Leaving Ambitiouz Entertainment

Gigi's warm and bubbly energy was evident right from the beginning of our interview. Despite the usual ego-play that often gets the better of SA's top musicians, this superstar made it clear she's just here to spread her good vibes.

In fact, when Briefly News asked about her relationship with her former label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, the rapper had nothing but kind words in spite of the very public drama that saw her parting ways with the company.

"It's very easy for us to bash them. At the end of the day, everything is a business. I think when you are sitting on the other side, it's easy to attack and forget how much money was spent...but there is a lot that goes into creating an artist," she said.

She also called for more honest conversations about exploitation in the music business. But at the end of the day, Gigi's just grateful for the lessons learnt from her experience:

"I'm thankful for what I learnt from the label... I'm not mad at all," Gigi added.

Fenty Beauty & Re-imagining beauty standards

Sharing some of her latest achievements, Gigi teased the possibility of one-day meeting with the one and only Rihanna.

The rapper had fans excited earlier this month after announcing her incredible partnership with Fenty Beauty Africa. It's an amazing step for the musician who has always talked about the importance of representation in the entertainment industry, especially for women of colour.

"Finally, dark-skinned women are not struggling to find shades of foundation, and for me, that's a big thing."

"It's a great move for women... and men in the country, cause boys wear make-up too you know," she told Briefly News.

The super down-to-earth artist also got real about the exclusive premium on Fenty Beauty products, sharing that she hopes one day the incredible beauty products will be more easily available to everyday South African women.

Opening up about her album Set In Stone

Talking all things new music, the rap star confidently described her latest offering as an unofficial entry into the "rap Olympics". While hip-hop artists are guilty of keeping in their bubble, Gigi says she was intentional about collaborating across genres and including Amapiona sounds in her new album, Set In Stone:

"I played around with a lot of sounds and a beautiful mix of artists, new and seasoned artists... It was tricky cause everyone thought I'd left hip-hop but I'm just not about the cliquey stuff cause it hinders success."

"This project was about bringing everyone in SA music together," the versatile musician said.

Gigi has also asked her fans to allow for her evolution because she believes that's what makes a truly versatile artist. The rapper also says she hopes her new music will make fans feel good:

"I want this to be an album where people just feel alive. I want it to be the sound track you drive home to, especially for all the die-hard Gigi fans."

Gigi & Mr Smegs national date

Mr Smeg is not just a charmer on the social media streets. According to Gigi, Twitter's favourite kettle guy is actually a real sweetheart.

"He exudes so much positive energy... It was the cutest thing when he asked me on a date. Some people might not know he's actually an engineer... he's got such good energy LOL I'll leave it there," she cutely shared.

The rapper also says the highlight of their date was definitely the amazing bouquet of flowers Mr Smeg brought along. And while the two social media darlings definitely hit it off, Queen Gigi says she's not looking for love right now.

"A man can never be a priority in my life. I'm very complete right now and it's hard to find another complete figure."

Briefly News also asked the star why she's notoriously private about her love life. She had us laughing with this answer:

"Because men will embarrass you," she jokingly said.

What's next for Gigi Lamayne & a word of encouragement for her fans

Gigi closed off our amazing interview with a special thank you to her fans and supporters. She says big things are in the works, although she can't give out all the juicy details just yet.

To her incredible fans, the rapper had these final words:

"Self-validation is the most important. No-one ever told me it's my time, you make it your time... that might just have you making it as a legend," she ended.

