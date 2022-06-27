Somizi is still hoping that MaMkhize's lawyers will help him with his divorce settlement and tax problems

This is because Shauwn Mkhize experienced a similar situation with her former spouse, Sbu Mpisane

Fans reacted to their friendship with admiration for the two being loyal and supportive friends to each other

South African Idols judge and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, also known as MaMkhize, have once again shown their love for one another.

Somizi and MaMkhize are preparing to address each of Somizi's controversies separately. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

According to TimesLIVE, in a recent episode of Somizi's reality show, Living the Dream with Somizi, the businesswoman-turned-reality star reminded Somizi how crucial it is that he focuses on his divorce settlement.

This comes after Somizi approached MaMkhize for her lawyers in dealing with his controversial divorce from estranged husband Mohale Motaung and tax issues in one of the previous episodes.

Showmax reported that MaMkhize's former husband, Sbu Mpisane, was just a cop when they first met and became wealthy because of MaMkhize's business endeavours. Somizi claims MaMkhize is helpful in his divorce due to her experience.

“We were discussing how we need to fix my issue with the lawyers and SA Revenue Service and stuff. She’s really helping me a lot in terms of my divorce settlement, or 'unsettlement', rather," said Somizi in a recent episode of #LDWTSomizi.

Mohale Motaung reportedly entered into the marriage with nothing to his name. Apparently, by marrying and divorcing Somizi, he was reportedly looking to acquire 50% of Somizi's estate, according to IOL. Mohale quickly debunked the rumours in a tweet, telling the entertainment writer Musa Khawula to call him so he could report factual news. Mohale posted on Twitter:

Fans were moved by this show of friendship.

@Lush_Beauty1 said:

"MaMkhize looks out for her friends #LTDWSomizi."

@YolandaKarabo wrote:

"MaMkhize is that friend that’ll call you out on your behaviour. She told Somizi to get his things in order fast. #LTDWSomizi"

Savage remarks about Mohale Motaung by Somizi Mhlongo leave Mzansi floored

Briefly News previously reported that Mohale Motaung's belongings, which were still at Somizi's home at the time, were packed away by Somizi as he bid him farewell. While putting away his belongings, Somizi spoke to the director of Living the Dream With Somizi, he said:

"Not even once did I think that one day I would be packing his clothes and that our marriage would be ending. Rest in peace," he added as his final words to Mohale.

