A look at celebrities' social media profiles will make you think they have always had it all, but that is not true

Celebrities such as Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize, Prince Kaybee Ntando Duma and Babes Wodumo and her man Mampintsha have all come a long way

Throwback pictures of celebrities that show that they have not always been glamourous have left peeps with mixed feelings

Like many, celebrities did not always have a glamorous lifestyle. Many have come a long way and have only prospered through hard work and persistence.

Throwback pictures of local celebrities leave Mzansi in stitches. Image: @kwa_mamkhize, @dumantando and Getty Images

Source: UGC

Briefly News looks at some throwback pictures that have left Mzansi with mixed feelings. While some find it very funny, others find it inspiring and have vowed to keep pushing until they make it.

Ntando Duma

Ntando duma may be making headlines for her choice of clothing now, but that was not the case when she first made it onto the showbiz scene. The star once shared a collage of before and after pictures on her Instagram page.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha

They are regarded as the power couple of the Mzansi music industry, but Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha did not always have a soft life. According to ZAlebs, the pair met ten years ago and have made it through ups and downs, eventually getting married and welcoming their baby, Sponge.

Somizi

Somizi is a larger-than-life media personality who has come far. The star once hit rock bottom and the pictures are there to remind him that life has its ups and downs.

Somizi has come a long way. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Shawn Mkhize and Rami Chuene

MaMkhize is the definition of flamboyance and class, but that did not happen overnight. A throwback picture of the reality television star and her long-time friend actress Rami Chuene left peeps saying, "We are not ugly, we are just broke."

Cassper Nyovest

Do you remember Cassper Nyovest's braid back in the day? He may be one of the most successful rappers of our time, but Cass has also come a long way. A throwback video showing his famous hairstyle had Mzansi howling with laughter.

Coachella Randy thanks Kamo Mphela for sharing the stage at #DStvMVCA: "Thanks for the experience"

Coachella Randy has taken to social media to sing praise for top Amapiano star Kamo Mphela after she allowed him to share the stage with her.

The media personality who is a big fan of the Ghost hitmaker said being on the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards stage with Kamo Mphela was like a dream come true.

According to TimesLIVE, Coachella Randy, real name Oratile Masedi headed to Instagram to share a video of the electrifying performance alongside a lengthy caption. He described the moment as one of the best things that ever happened to him.

Source: Briefly News