Beloved musician Makhadzi had an accident during one of her latest performances of Ghanama live on stage

Makhadzi bumped into some of the stage equipment while she was doing her thing on stage in Swaziland

Footage of Makhadzi's accident had her fans worried about her well-being as she seems to have taken a hard hit

Beloved South African musician Makhadzi had a major hiccup while on stage during one of her performances.

Makhadzi's electrifying performances can get dangerous as the entertainer bumped into a speaker by mistake. Image/ Instagram: @makhadzisa/Getty Images/Shivambu/Gallo Images

Fans of the musicians were immediately worried about their favourite entertainer, who took quite a tumble.

Makhadzi's head hits a speaker during perfomance

Makhadzi had to reassure her fans after suffering a nasty bump on her head while performing. The singer's head banged into a speaker mid-performance.

The South African reports that the incident happened while Makhadzi was performing her hit Ghanama. The publication also reports that Makhadzi told fans that she was doing okay in a now-deleted post where she wrote:

“I had a mini incident at a performance. I, unfortunately, had to cancel all my shows for the day to rest my head.”

Makhadzi's record label has since set the record straight about how the singer got injured after fans got increasingly worried. According to Daily Sun, Makhadzi's record label explained that Makhadzi underestimated how much space there was before she threw herself onto the floor during her performance. The record label said:

“She was medically examined and she is fine now. She is back at work,”

Makhadzi's supporters sent well wishes after the singer's stage incident

Makhadzi's supporters worry about her hard fall

Fans that watched the video wished Makhadzi well on her road to recovery from the mishap.

F.M F.M commented:

"Sorry my angel princess khazozoo wameme "

Florence Masule wrote:

"Sorry "

Anastacia Rathebe commented:

"Baskise hle lerato laka "[I am sorry my love]

