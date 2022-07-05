Thingo, Kelly Khumalo's daughter, stole the show at the much-anticipated premiere of Life with Kelly Khumalo this past weekend

The 8-year-old stopped at no pose to show off the outfit she wore as she walked the red carpet with her mother and brother Christian

Kelly Khumalo's fans and celebrity friends have flocked to Kelly's post containing pictures of Thingo from the night

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Thingo, Kelly Khumalo's daughter, has been the talk of the town since the premiere of Life with Kelly Khumalo Season three this past weekend, where she walked the red carpet with her mother and brother Christian.

Kelly Khumalo's daughter Thingo has Mzansi eating out of the palm of her hands after the 'Life with Kelly' premiere. Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Thingo's attitude and facial expressions wowed Mzansi celebs and fans of the singer after Kelly Khumalo shared photos of her with the caption:

"Rerax tomorrow we are streaming #LWKKS3 a @showmaxonline original #Ya’llGonKnowAboutMe by @johnoseamedia ‍♀️"

She has posted the following on Instagram:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kelly Khumalo's fans and close celebrities have reacted with the following comments:

@dumantando wrote:

"Ampooo yena ndzee waze wakhula"

@thuli2thu said:

"One can tell that there's no dull moment at home samthandi ❤️❤️"

@yolisa_moeketsi wrote:

" someone is shining on her mommy's shine"

@zelane_nkosi added:

"It’s the last frame for me semhle ucici "

@nsikii.ii also added:

"one thing about her.....she's gonna make those facials ❤️"

Kelly Khumalo claims Senzo Meyiwa’s family didn’t love him, they only wanted money: “He was their cash cow”

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo has hit the ground running with the release of her much-awaited reality show Life With Kelly Khumalo. The star promised to tell all, and she is giving peeps the content they signed up for.

The release of Kelly's show comes hot on the heels of claims that she made the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper famous. The mother of two triggered Mzansi when she claimed that Meyiwa was a "nobody until he became attached to the brand Kelly Khumalo."

According to ZAlebs, Khumalo dropped more bombshells in the first episode of her highly anticipated reality show. Per the publication, the star said Senzo Meiwa's family never really loved him; they only wanted to use him for his money.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News