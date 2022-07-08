Musician Nokwazi Dlamini is completely taken by her husband Bongani Hlatshwayo as they had a ceremony to unify them

Nokwazi Dlamini took to social media to show off her Umembeso alongside her husband, Bongani Hlatshwayo

The couple looked stunning in matching colours themes at the Umembeso, and fans of the singer could not get over the gorgeous couple

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nokwazi Dlamini and Bongani Hlatshwayo are officially hitched after their Umembeso ceremony. The singer was glowing during the occasion, while her husband Bongani Hlatshwayo could only smile from ear to ear.

Nokwazi Dlamini showed off her beautiful Zulu culture with an Umembeso ceremony alongside her husband Bongani Hlatshwayo. Image: Instagram/@nokwazidlams

Source: Instagram

Nokwazi Dlamini and her husband, Bongani Hlatshwayo, were surrounded by loved ones for their special event. The two lovebirds looked at ease and ecstatic to be officially joined together.

Nokwazi Dlamini explains importance of Umembeso ceremony

Nokwazi explained on her Instagram post the importance of having the Umembeso, a ceremony to officiate her relationship with her husband. She said that she has always "been a family-oriented person" and that Bongani is a blessing as he aligns perfectly with her values.

The couple was dressed in matching shades of brown. The Umembeso ceremony was also brown-themed, and the occasion had an authentic African feel.

Congratulations pour in for Nokwazi Dlamini and her husband

Supporters of the musician flooded her comments with positivity. Many celebrities and fans wished the couple well on their marriage journey.

Singer Nomcebo Zikode commented:

"Congratulations my dear sister "

Artist Master KG wrote:

" Congratulations "

Musician DJ Happy Gal commented:

"Congratulations my love ❤️ "

Legend Oskido commented:

"Congratulations Sistas "

@calvincarter_ commented:

"Beautiful Congratulations ❤️"

@mmangaliso_g commented:

"Congratulations, sisi. May God bkes your union "

@mizshowbiz_brown commented:

"Congratulations why ungangimemanga I was gonna show up for you ❤️"[Why wasn't I invited]

King Monada has fans scratching their heads, announces 2nd engagement this year

Briefly News previously reported that King Monada has officially asked his second partner for her hand in marriage.

The Malwedhe hitmaker is in a polygamous relationship. He has also used social media to announce his engagement to his first partner earlier this year. They have been together for 10 years, and he has been with his second partner for six years.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News