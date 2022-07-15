US singer Beyonce has joined the popular video-sharing platform TikTok, and it is making headlines, especially with the massive reactions on the platform

Beyonce, within 24 hours of joining the platform, has garnered more than 3 million followers

The talented singer also applauded many of her fans who have been making use of her songs, leaving many of them hailing her in return

US singer and songwriter Beyonce is the latest American celebrity to join the popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

Aside from joining the platform on Thursday, July 14, Beyoncé also shared her music catalog, making it available for the use of TikTokers as background sounds for their content creations.

The songs on the catalog include her new single, Break My Soul, alongside hits like Halo and Single Ladies.

Beyoncé also penned an appreciation message to her fans on the platform for supporting her.

She wrote:

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B.”

See her post below:

Twenty-four hours after joining TikTok, Beyoncé already has almost four million followers and has shared only one post with over 500k likes.

Fans hail Beyonce for joining TikTok

Briefly News captured some of the reactions; see them below:

TikTok:

"THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED ."

the92explorer:

"imagine waking up and realize your featured on the official Beyoncé page!"

Terrykaye:

"Watching everyone in this video just made my heart smile because so much joy was present ."

Hillary:

"Can’t believe I’m witnessing Beyoncé’s TikTok era ."

Bunni:

"Imagine being in Beyoncé’s first tiktok post."

Kevante T:

"Yassss!!!! From the tarmac to Beyoncé page baby I made it!!!!!."

