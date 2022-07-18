South African musician Jeremy Loops is making waves internationally with his new album, Heard You Got Love

Jeremy Loops shows how far his marketing for the album Heard You Got Love has gone into the world as it made an appearance in New York

The Capetown-based musician's album was created with international producers who have worked with Adele, Dua Lipa and other pop stars

Award-winning musician Jeremy Loops continues to grow as an artist, finding success nationally and internationally. The musician's latest achievement is proof of his thriving international rise.

South African musician Jeremy Loops is being promoted internationally as he got a billboard in New York on Times Square. Image: Jeremy loops /@ jeremyloops/ Getty Images/C Brandon

Source: UGC

Jeremy Loops shared a post on social media from New York that shows how his album is being marketed in the USA. The musician was excited to post a picture that showed a huge billboard promoting his album.

Jeremy Loops gets Times Square billboard for Heard You Got Love

Jeremy Loops posted on Instagram to show that his album is being promoted in one of the most iconic locations for any musician. The Capetonian musician's face can be seen projected onto a giant billboard in the middle of Times Square, New York City.

The Times Square billboard is a huge stride for Jeremy Loops. The billboard signals that Jeremy loop is well on his way to becoming even more International. The artist was proud of this achievement and thanked the streaming platform Spotify. He wrote on Instagram:

" 'Heard You Got Love’ billboard in Times Square, New York City! Mad. We’ve come a long way!"

Getting a Billboard in Times Square New York is no small feat. Jeremy Loops's supporters and Industry peers congratulated the musician on his milestone.

Musician Kyle Deutsch commented:

"That's it bro⚡"

Swiss artist Bastian Baker commented:

"Proud of you bro!!"

Songwriter Majozi commented:

"Flipping amazing!"

The effort behind Jeremy Loops' album was worth it as the music is performing well with nearly 20 million Spotify streams. According to Good Things Guy, Heard You Got Love is Jeremy Loops' third album and features the likes of Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Ed Sheeran.

Fans proud of Jeremy Loops' hard work on Heard You Got Love

Jeremy Loops also sought to include the well-known producer EG White, who worked with other hitmakers such as Sam Smith, Adele and Dua Lipa. The album was also done with Ed Holloway, who worked with Lewis Capaldi, and Cam Blackwood, who worked on George Ezra's albums. Fans were proud of the musician as they expressed how proud they were of the album and its international promotion.

@maja_bee84 commented:

"Man, I can't! I remember your very first show in Hamburg. You deserve this all Jeremy, I could't be prouder. And even after all this years, I can't wait to see you in September again!"

@mrsakitumi commented:

"Big in the big apple "

@hayley_jade_music commented:

"This is amazing!"

@mikeschlebach

"Wow bru, next level!"

@chasebaystm commented:

"Please come see it in person! This is so dope Loops!"

@chavi_a commented:

"Wow!! What a journey!"

