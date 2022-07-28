Mzansi rapper AKA recently teased his boo, Nadia Nakai, about her past relationship with US rapper Vic Mensa

The head-over-heels in love celeb couple took to the timeline a few days back to serve the country couple goals once more

In an Instagram live, Supa Mega roasted the 40 Bars hitmaker about her failed relationship with Vic after a fan asked if he's till in love with her

AKA and Nadia Nakai are head-over-heels in love. The couple constantly serves Mzansi couple goals on their timelines.

AKA teased his bae Nadia Nakai about her failed relationship with Vic Mensa. Image: @akaworldwide, @nadianakai

Just recently, Supa Mega and his rapper bae too to social media to answer a couple of questions from their curious fans. The lovebirds even find it funny to discuss their past relationships.

In an Instagram Live session, Mega teased the stunner about her ex-bae, Vic Mensa. One fan asked whether Vic is still in love with Nadia Nakai, but she tried to avoid the question.

Watch the video here.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker decided to ask his boo the question out loud. AKA said, according to ZAlebs:

"Vic Mensa still loves you?"

The blushing Nadia then asked her man why he pointed the comment out. Peeps took to the timeline to share the couple's relationship.

khumos_mama commented:

"I love how it's not awkward."

cassie_ngonie said:

"This couple. I’m sure they thrive on sarcasm."

everybodylovesquinton wrote:

"I’d also point that out specifically. W for Mega."

sekuru_va_nia added:

"AKA is hilarious!"

AKA gushes over Nadia Nakai

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that popular Mzansi rapper AKA is head-over-heels in love with Nadia Nakai. The Fela In Versace hitmaker took to his timeline to gush over his rapper bae.

The two media personalities started dating last year a few months after Nellie Tembe's tragic passing. Nellie was AKA's fianceé. Supa Mega took to his official Instagram account and posted a cute snap of the 40 Bars hitmaker. Judging by his caption, the star still can't believe that he finally scooped a hot one.

Many took to AKA's timeline to praise him for loving Nadia loudly, while others agreed with Bhova that his girlfriend is a stunner.

