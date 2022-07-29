Seasoned South African star Israel Matseke Zulu has addressed the rumours that he will star alongside American superstar Samuel L Jackson in a movie

The star dismissed the claims saying people were always coming up with absurd news, just like when they said he was dead

This comes after trending reports that the former Gomora star was currently shooting a movie for Netflix with the Shaft actor

Renowned South African actor Israel Matseke Zulu has cleared the air on rumours that he is currently shooting a Netflix film alongside Avengers actor Samuel L Jackson scheduled to be released next year.

Israel Matseke Zulu has slammed rumours that he will be acting alongside Samuel L Jackson. Image: @israel_s_matseke_zulu and Getty Images.

The former Gomora actor debunked the rumour claiming that the reports were all fake. It all started when a social media user took to Twitter to congratulate the star on bagging the alleged role. It wasn't long before many started sharing the news.

According to TimesLIVE, the actor said it was all lies. Israel Matseke Zulu even likened the matter to the time reports that he had died went viral. He even slammed people who are always spreading fake and unconfirmed news on social media. He said:

'It's all lies. I don't know anything about it. You know how social media is. There was even a time when they said I was dead, so I think it's one of those things.'

