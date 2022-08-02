Radio Host Anele Mdoda took to Twitter to express her excitement for the Miss South Africa 2022 pageant

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, former Miss World Rolene Strauss, and former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela are among the judges

Netizens have also shared their unwavering opinions on the judges, with some heavily criticising the inclusion of Thuli Madonsela

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Anele Mdoda is looking forward to the Miss SA pageant in 2022.

Anele Mdoda has expressed more excitement for Miss SA after the judging panel was unveiled. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

The seasoned radio and television host was chosen to host the beauty pageant for the second time. She is rowing the boat alone this time after co-hosting it with former Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi and Panaigo Catriona Gray last year.

Mdoda expressed enthusiasm for the prominent figures listed by Miss SA organisers on Twitter as this year's judges. Anele posted the following on Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The judges include Former South African Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi (2019), Miss World Rolene Strauss (2014), award-winning investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender, Miss South Africa 1990 Suzette van der Merwe, and actor and TV personality Thando Thabethe.

Taking to Twitter, Netizens were however unimpressed but some familiar faces on the judging panel. Thuli Madonsela was the talk of the town immediately after she was revealed to be joining the beauty pageant as a judge.

@ApheleleJody said:

"Thuli Madonsela is this year’s one of miss SA judges what a joke my darling "

@Bonginkocy_m wrote:

"@Official_MissSA I want to know what qualified Prof. Thulisile Madonsela to be one of the judges for Miss SA 2022?"

@GiftSmith_ZA posted:

"It makes so much sense for Prof. Thuli Madonsela to be part of the judging panel for Miss SA 2022✨"

@Menzi__Nxumalo shared:

"I really respect Prof Thuli Madonsela!! BUT her appointment in Miss SA selection committee, is it not the same thing as appointing a CEO at Eskom who does not have any background in engineering?? In any event, we have young powerful & influential women who could play this role."

@BooleanReign commented:

"Don't you need the relevant experience in a specific or related field in order to even be considered for a position anywhere?? Or is this part of her compensation package for selling out?"

@makho_v also said:

"Politicising a beauty contest in South Africa their land!!"

@Sphektekular89 added:

"Imagine being told by Thuli madonsela that you dont qualify to be miss SA "

Anele Mdoda set to host Miss SA 2022 for the 2nd time in a row, she says she’s ecstatic: “I’m very excited”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda has been confirmed as the host of the Miss South Africa 2022 finale. The seasoned television and radio presenter will host the show for the second time after she co-hosted it last year.

The organisers of the Miss SA pageant announced on social media that the seasoned media personality will be the one steering the ship on the night.

According to News24, Anele said she is overjoyed to be presenting the prestigious event again. The star said she was looking forward to the event.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News