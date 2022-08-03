Master KG appreciates his start-up and admits that hard work pays off in the end after becoming a global success in the music industry

The Limpopo-born star took to post a throwback photo on Twitter of the time he had very little equipment to work with

The star's fans congratulated the Master KG and were left inspired by the 'Jerusalema' hit-maker and reacted by sharing their own imperfect studios

Master KG's renowned success makes him sentimental as he reminisces on his studio before stardom. Image: @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

The High profile Jerusalema hit-maker, Kgaogelo Moagi (26), popularly known as Master KG shared on Twitter a picture of his home studio.

Master KG left Mzansi upcoming musicians encouraged to give it their all and not to give up.

The Limpopo star, hailing from Calais Village, Tzaneen was nostalgic as he shared a social media post where he poses with his friends for the snap.

In a caption, Master KG wrote:

“Don’t undermine that bedroom studio.

"One day it will make sense! Just focus and work hard.”

The crafted studio can be seen with eggshell holders as part of the equipment.

The producer is also seen composing music on a laptop which he said was bought by his late uncle who supported Master KG's passion.

The Jerusalema song featuring South African vocalist Nomcebo Zikode, which was released in November 2019, topped the charts making Master KG a household name.

The song became a worldwide anthem, going viral on social media as people took upon the Jerusalema challenge, landing Master KG international stardom, resulting in him mingling with other international stars such as Akon and David Guetta, just to name a few.

According to TimesLive, Master KG said:

“A lot of people love the song. There were a lot of memories created with the song. It’s been amazing.

"I’m so happy the song ended up getting world recognition. It’s so beautiful to see. I think SA does recognize my talent. Most of my music started here and went outside.”

About 24.4K of the star’s 335.4K Twitter followers left congratulatory messages on Master KG's success. Many social users were feeling inspired by the post.

The tweeps shared their video snippets and images of their bedroom studios.

@Sphoza_01 commented:

"Look at you now!"

@2lac thee Menace commented:

"Home studios are always great.

