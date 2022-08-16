Social media personality Faith Nketsi is excited to officially start growing her family with her husband, Nzuzo Njilo

Nzuo Njilo married Faith Nketsi only four months ago, and the couple is ready to open up about their first child

Faith Nketsi was happy to share her good news, and she explained why she kept the pregnancy a secret throughout

Businesswoman and new mother Faith Nketsi took to her social media to celebrate the arrival of her baby. Faith Nketsi and her husband, Nzuzo Njilo, only opened up when their kid arrived.

Faith Nketsi was happy to finally announce that she welcomed her baby and explained why she kept it all private. Image: Instagram /@faith.nketsi

Faith Nketsi talked about why she did not publicly tell anyone about the baby. Faith Nketsi also treated her followers to a picture of her maternity shoot.

Faith Nketsi explains her private pregnancy

ZAlebs reports Faith Nketsi confirmed she has a new baby on 15 August. Faith shared the news on social media with a snap from her maternity shoot.

In the post, Faith said the past nine months were the best experience and that she cannot wait to share on her reality show Faith also gave thanks to her husband and said that the baby would complete their little family. She wrote:

"My little family is complete and I am beyond grateful. To our beautiful baby. Love is what you represent and I will love you with everything I am and I pray every day that I am the best mommy to you.”

ZAlebs reports that Faith and her husband decided to keep the pregnancy secret to protect their baby. She wrote in a tweet that she would make the same decision again.

Celebs and supporters congratulate Faith Nketsi on being a new mom

Celebrities and fans had Faith's post with messages of congratulations.

Rapper Nadia Nakai commented:

"Aw, congratulations mama!❤️"

TV personality Lorna Maseko commented:

"Congratulations babe. kids are such a blessing ❤️"

Actress Pearl Modiadie commented:

"Stunning! Congratulations beautiful."

Netizens were impressed that Faith could keep her pregnancy a secret for nine months. Some tweeps loved that even controversial gossip blogger Musa Khawula had no idea.

@bronwin__ commented:

"Musa Khawula didn’t even know about Faith Nketsi’s pregnancy & Dj Zinhle being married because o busy ka Mihlali day and night."

@Ree_Chaka commented:

"Faith Nketsi's pregnancy was not a secret but private. No one leaked it until she gave birth. Her circle is definitely made of the real ones.❤"

@boygotnogame commented:

"The fact that even Musa didn’t know that Faith was pregnant is crazy. Faith Nketsi is really goated man."

@maite_ramz commented:

"Faith Nketsi's pregnancy was not a secret but a privacy ."

@Mpoohmaey_Twin commented:

"Faith Nketsi's pregnancy was so private, no leaks at all till she gave birth her circle is definitely made of real onesome tweeps."

