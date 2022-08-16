DJ Black Coffee was amped by American rapper Drake's historical achievements on the Billboard Hot 100

Drake worked with DJ Black Coffee on his latest album, Honestly, Never Mind, and the South African DJ took the time to recognise some of Drake's latest wins

DJ Black Coffee fans reacted by complementing the South African artist on his hard work with the international rapper Drake

DJ Black Coffee produced Drake's latest album and noticed that the rapper achieved many recent accolades in music. DJ Black Coffee gave a shout-out to Drake for breaking records on the American Billboard Hot 100 charts.

DJ Black Coffee was proud to work with Drake after the rapper's historical achievements on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Image: Instagram/@realblackcoffee/Getty Images /Todd Williamson/NBC

DJ Black Coffee showed off that he had a hand in a lot of Drake's work that has made history on the Billboard charts. DJ Black Coffee supporters joined the rapper in celebrating drake's illustrious rap career.

DJ Black Coffee applauds Drake for dominating the billboard Hot 100

DJ Black Coffee shared a post on Twitter where he implied that fans should take notes about Drake's achievements in music. DJ Black Coffee shared a post that says Drake is the first artist in history to have top 20 hits on the Billboard 100 and the biggest number of top five hits in history, including the Beatles.

Black Coffee's fans reacted by giving props to Black Coffee for working with Drake on Honestly, Never Mind. Many netizens commented that DJ Black Coffee is up there with all the stars after Drake's monumental accomplishments in music.

@chuma_DeSud commented:

"Lining up for the 2nd Grammy✌"

@VincySekhabisa commented:

"Mmatao [Your friend]"

@LennoxMahafha commented:

"And our very own son of the soil was part of that history chapter. "

@Faku_Fab commented:

"Black Coffee, your gift is a key that opens a door to the world for artists like me and for generations to come. We thank God for you "

"Big Moves": Black Coffee covers international mag, SA congratulates house DJ

Briefly News previously reported that Black Coffee is an international superstar, there's no doubt about that. The Grammy-winning DJ took to the timeline to share that he did an exclusive interview with an international magazine.

The South African-born DJ appeared on a two-page spread of the inaugural issue of L'Officiel Ibiza. Now we know that when he's not playing at the world's renowned party destination, he's busy doing exclusive sit-downs with international media.

The excited Superman hitmaker announced his good news on Twitter, and Mzansi is here for it. The award-winning dance music producer's fans took to his comment section to congratulate their fave for continuing to fly the Mzansi flag high.

