Lady Du has vowed to give a chance to female artists who are trying to make it in the showbiz industry with her label Lady Du Entertainment

The Amapiano songstress said her company which celebrates 10 years next year, will develop girls only

She added that she is currently building the company to ensure that the girls who sign with her label will not want anything

Lady Du is on a mission to develop up-and-coming female artists. The Amapiano star, who has been lauded for her principles, has revealed her plans for her label Lady Du Entertainment.

Lady Du has revealed the future plans for her label Lady Du Entertainment. Image: @ladydu_sa.

Source: Instagram

She said her company will focus on uplifting young girls who are striving to make it in the entertainment industry.

According to TimesLIVE, the star took to her social media page to share that her company which celebrates a decade of existence next year, will be working with girls only. Lady Du added that being a woman in the industry has made her realise how fellow females struggle. She wrote:

"My company turns 10 years next year because it will be fully matured I will be working and developing Girls only. I feel like females go through so much; I won’t be signing people I don’t believe in giving people fish. I buy equipment for them to fish.

"Right now, I’m building as much as I can to make sure they don’t have to look anywhere for sponsorship unless it’s branding for a party!!!! We don’t sign to labels!!!!! We are the labels

"We push ownership, we push independence. No one can do better for you than you can do for yourself!!!!! If they see it in you it means you can run after it till you find it STAY WOKE!!!! Don’t be a slave of your own dreams ."

