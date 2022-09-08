Mohale Motaung took to social media to brag about his stunning appearance to his followers, who were quick to compliment him

According to his Instagram, the suit he's wearing in the photo was created by Norma Mngoma, the owner of Suitably Norma, a company that creates luxurious suits for both men and women

This comes after Mohale Motaung was rumoured to have received a cleansing ceremony following all of his drama with estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo

Mohale Motaung has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, and seeing him continue to show his face online brings joy to his devoted fans.

Mohale Motaung has taken to social media to share stunning images of his new suit designed by Norma Mngoma. Image: @mohale77

Source: Instagram

Motaung took to Twitter to share a photo of his expensive outfit with his followers.

The star looked stunning in a pink extravagant suit and men's luxury black mule shoe.

On Twitter, Mohale shared the following stunning look:

Briefly News dug deep into all of Mohale Motaung's social media accounts and discovered that the suit in the trending photo was designed by Norma Mngoma, Malusi Gigaba's ex-wife.

According to Mohale's Instagram post, the pink suit is available only through Norma Mngoma's suit line, suitably Norma.

Suitably Norma was launched by Norma in 2021, reports The South African news publication.

On Instagram, Mohale shared the following snaps:

Mohale Motaung looks at peace after rumoured cleansing ceremony

According to Tshisalive, Mohale sparked rumours of a traditional cleansing ceremony after posting photos of himself with his family with the caption that gave Mzansi the wrong impression. He shared the following post on Instagram:

This is due to Mohale undergoing a messy divorce battle with Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo. There are even domestic abuse accusations coming from Mohale's side.

However, as soon as the rumours began to circulate, Motaung debunked them.

He told TshisaLIVE that he was just celebrating a significant milestone with family, which he will reveal in due course.

