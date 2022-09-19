Bonang Matheba expressed her disapproval over the South African Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula's jet setting after the tragic accident that happened on a national road

Another public figure Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla joined Queen B in calling out Fikile Mbalula, showing off his travels while his countrymen were suffering

Fikile Mbalula rubbed many online users the wrong way when he showed that he is preoccupied instead of paying attention to the N2 accident

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Bonang Matheba and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla spoke out on behalf of South Africans against Fikile Mbalula. The Minister of Transport's latest tweet has Bonang and Dudzile thinking he is unbothered about the latest serious road accident in South Africa.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Bonang Matheba were upset by Fikile Mbalula not paying attention to a tragic car accident on the N2. Image: Instagram/@dudu_zuma_sambudla/@bonang_m/ Getty Images/ AFP

Source: UGC

Bonang Matheba had harsh words for Fikile Mbalula, who shared tweets about his global travels. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla added to the criticism against Fikile Mbalula, and peeps could not be more grateful that the public figures were speaking out.

Bonang Matheba and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla speak out against Fikile Mbalula

TimesLIVE reports that Fikile Mbalula celebrated landing in Qatar amid a tragic accident that took the lives of 19 children. Bonang found Fikile Mbalula's tweet to be insensitive as she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Tone deaf. All of you. You should’ve cancelled this trip. The community of #Pongola need you."

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla added her two cents to the situation as she analysed that Mbalula "is in it for the celebrity nd not the people."

South Africans agreed with both as they applauded their efforts to stand up against Fikile. Bonang's fans were thankful that the media personality was using her platform to speak against figured Mbalula.

@SifisoMabizela5 commented:

"Fikile is useless."

@DZumaSambudla commented:

"Angithi yena self lo, is a celebrity who moonlights as a minister."

@joseph_kalimbwe commented:

"The good thing about South African celebrities is that you guys have the moral thought of putting the interests of your people before politics, keep it going."

@klaaasman commented:

"That community doesn’t need him, he is as useless as the ANC government. He was called many times to deal with issues of truck drivers but dololo. As a country, we on our own shem."

@Vho_Nev commented:

"That "herere" made me realise how they are trying so hard not to give us the land."

Royalty meet luxury: Bonang Matheba showed off rare Maybach whip on social media

Briefly News previously reported that Bonang Matheba attended the glittering event at Mercedes-Benz Sandton as the carmaker auctioned a rare S 680 4MATIC "Edition 100".

The 'House of Bonang' founder posted a montage of pictures and videos of her night out at the Mercedes-Benz Sandton dealership in Johannesburg on Saturday, 3 September.

According to Motorpress, the German carmaker was only allocated one S 680 4MATIC "Edition 100" Maybach for South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News