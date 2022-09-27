Shauwn Mkhize was reportedly chased away by Blomfontein Celtics supporters when her team Royal AM played against Kaizer Chiefs in the Macufe Cup

Apparently some of the Bloemfontein team's supporters are still not happy with how the flamboyant businesswoman bought their favourite team's PSL status

Following all the drama before the big match, the reality TV star's professional soccer team went on to beat Kaizer Chiefs 4-2

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize was allegedly chased away by Bloemfontein Celtic supporters over the weekend. She was in town to watch her team play against Kaizer Chiefs in the Macufe Cup.

Shauwn Mkhize was reportedly chased away by Bloemfontein Celtic supporters. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Celtic fans are still apparently not happy about how the reality TV star bought the PSL status of their favourite team and renamed it Royal AM.

ZAlebs reports that die hard Bloemfontein Celtic supporters were fuming when the flamboyant businesswoman arrived at the stadium. They allegedly asked her to leave.

Her Royal AM went on to beat their opponents 4-2 after all the drama before the match kicked off. The resilient MaMkhize did not leave the stadium as she went on to watch her team humiliate Amakhosi.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Shauwn Mkhize bags top role in another TV show

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize bagged yet another role in a popular Mzansi TV show. The flamboyant businesswoman will play the role of MaMkhize, according to reports.

The reality TV star has started filming her scenes on Durban Gen. The wealthy Royal AM boss has appeared on another telenovela filmed in Durban before. MaMkhize made headlines when she appeared on SABC 1 soapie, Uzalo in 2021.

According to Daily Sun sources, Khizo bagged a cameo role on Durban Gen just like she did on Uzalo. One source shared that she started shooting in July. A second insider shared that the media personality will make her debut on the e.tv soapie in October. The publication reports that Shauwn denied joining the soapie.

However, the show's spokeswoman Nomfundo Zondi confirmed the news and also revealed that the star will start appearing in the soapie in October.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News